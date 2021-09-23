NFL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|23
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|17
|51
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|23
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|52
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|68
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|55
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|60
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|63
|68
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|42
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|68
|65
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|49
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|57
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|21
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|29
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|80
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|51
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|55
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|50
|76
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|57
|61
|0-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|46
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|38
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|49
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-0-0
___
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
