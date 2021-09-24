On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54 2-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51 1-0-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55 1-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61 0-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49 0-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Carolina 24, Houston 9

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives