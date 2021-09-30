On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
NFL Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:00 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 2-0-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 2-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 0-1-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 2-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 1-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 2-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 1-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 1-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 1-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 0-1-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-1-0 0-0-0
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79 0-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

