NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New England
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|29
|31
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|31
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
___
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Washington, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at N.Y. Giants, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
