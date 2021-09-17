On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16
Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23
N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19
New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28
Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16
Baltimore 0 1 0 .000 27 33
Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16
Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 33 27

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29
Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 23

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 26

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 27

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

