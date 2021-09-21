NFL Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|51
|23
|Miami
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|17
|51
|New England
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|41
|23
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|20
|44
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|52
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|68
|Indianapolis
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|40
|55
|Jacksonville
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|34
|60
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|63
|68
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|44
|44
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|60
|54
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|40
|42
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Denver
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|50
|26
|Las Vegas
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|59
|44
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|68
|65
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|37
|36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|49
|48
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|43
|23
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|46
|49
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|42
|57
South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Carolina
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|45
|21
|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|79
|54
|New Orleans
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|45
|29
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|31
|80
North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|34
|51
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|38
|55
|Detroit
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|50
|76
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|57
|61
West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|72
|46
|L.A. Rams
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|61
|38
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|58
|44
|Seattle
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|58
|49
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 30, N.Y. Giants 29
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 35, Miami 0
Carolina 26, New Orleans 7
Chicago 20, Cincinnati 17
Cleveland 31, Houston 21
Denver 23, Jacksonville 13
L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24
Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17
New England 25, N.Y. Jets 6
San Francisco 17, Philadelphia 11
Arizona 34, Minnesota 33
Tampa Bay 48, Atlanta 25
Dallas 20, L.A. Chargers 17
Tennessee 33, Seattle 30, OT
Baltimore 36, Kansas City 35
Monday’s Games
Green Bay 35, Detroit 17
Thursday, Sept. 23
Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 27
Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
