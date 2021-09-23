On Air: What's Working in Washington
NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 1 0 .500 51 23
Miami 1 1 0 .500 17 51
New England 1 1 0 .500 41 23
N.Y. Jets 0 2 0 .000 20 44

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 1 0 .500 58 52
Tennessee 1 1 0 .500 46 68
Indianapolis 0 2 0 .000 40 55
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 34 60

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 1 0 .500 63 68
Cincinnati 1 1 0 .500 44 44
Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 60 54
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 .500 40 42

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 2 0 0 1.000 50 26
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 59 44
Kansas City 1 1 0 .500 68 65
L.A. Chargers 1 1 0 .500 37 36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 1 1 0 .500 49 48
Philadelphia 1 1 0 .500 43 23
Washington 1 1 0 .500 46 49
N.Y. Giants 0 2 0 .000 42 57

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 2 0 0 1.000 45 21
Tampa Bay 2 0 0 1.000 79 54
New Orleans 1 1 0 .500 45 29
Atlanta 0 2 0 .000 31 80

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 1 0 .500 34 51
Green Bay 1 1 0 .500 38 55
Detroit 0 2 0 .000 50 76
Minnesota 0 2 0 .000 57 61

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 0 0 1.000 72 46
L.A. Rams 2 0 0 1.000 61 38
San Francisco 2 0 0 1.000 58 44
Seattle 1 1 0 .500 58 49

___

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

        Arizona at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

        Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 30

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

        Sunday, Oct. 3

Sunday, Oct. 3

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 4

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Sports News

