NFL Glance

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 10:00 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44
Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82
New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84
Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76
Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80
Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85
Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54
Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60
Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26
Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72
L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60
Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69
Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64
Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92
N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

South

W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30
New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42
Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88
Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

North

W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83
Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77
Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78
Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

West

W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65
L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62
San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74
Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79

___

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

