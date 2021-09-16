NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

SUNDAY

ATLANTA FALCONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — FALCONS: LIMITED: WR Frank Darby (calf). TAMPA BAY: DNP: DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (hand). FULL: LB Shaquil Barrett (back), WR Antonio Brown (knee), S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring).

BUFFALO BILLS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — BUFFALO: DNP: WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot, not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder), LB Matt Milano (ankle). MIAMI: DNP: WR Will Fuller (not injury related – personal matter). FULL: S Clayton Fejedelem (shoulder), DT John Jenkins (knee), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder), LB Elandon Roberts (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (back), WR Preston Williams (foot).

CINCINNATI BENGALS at CHICAGO BEARS — CINCINNATI: No Data Reported. CHICAGO: No Data Reported.

DALLAS COWBOYS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — DALLAS: DNP: DE Demarcus Lawrence (foot), S Donovan Wilson (groin). LIMITED: S Damontae Kazee (thigh). FULL: DE Chauncey Golston (hamstring), CB Nahshon Wright (not injury related – personal matter). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: No Data Reported.

DENVER BRONCOS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — DENVER: No Data Reported. JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: CB Tyson Campbell (calf), CB Tre Herndon (knee), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), DE Jordan Smith (knee).

HOUSTON TEXANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — HOUSTON: DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh), CB Desmond King (knee). FULL: T Charlie Heck (illness), WR Andre Roberts (knee). CLEVELAND: DNP: T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (knee), T Jack Conklin (knee), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), G Michael Dunn (back), CB Greg Newsome (biceps), WR Anthony Schwartz (knee), DT Tommy Togiai (illness), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring), LB Mack Wilson (quadricep). FULL: CB Troy Hill (hamstring).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — KANSAS CITY: No Data Reported. BALTIMORE: No Data Reported.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — LAS VEGAS: No Data Reported. PITTSBURGH: DNP: DT Carlos Davis (knee), TE Eric Ebron (hamstring). FULL: QB Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related – resting player), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (not injury related – resting player), LB Robert Spillane (shin).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported. INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (not injury related – resting player), LB Darius Leonard (ankle, illness), G Quenton Nelson (foot, back), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), T Braden Smith (foot), S Khari Willis (illness). LIMITED: T Eric Fisher (Achilles), WR Mike Strachan (ankle), DE Kemoko Turay (groin). FULL: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (ankle).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — MINNESOTA: No Data Reported. ARIZONA: DNP: T Kelvin Beachum (ribs), LB Devon Kennard (hamstring). LIMITED: S Charles Washington (thigh).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: T Trenton Brown (calf), LB Kyle Van Noy (throat). LIMITED: T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), K Quinn Nordin (abdomen), LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), TE Jonnu Smith (hip). FULL: WR Nelson Agholor (ankle), S Kyle Dugger (wrist), CB Jalen Mills (ankle). JETS: DNP: LB Jamien Sherwood (ankle). LIMITED: WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Jamison Crowder (groin).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — NEW ORLEANS: No Data Reported. CAROLINA: No Data Reported.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: LB Dre Greenlaw (groin), CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). LIMITED: DE Arik Armstead (adductor), DE Dee Ford (ankle), LB Marcell Harris (oblique), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle), G Brandon Brooks (knee, not injury related – resting player), S Marcus Epps (concussion), TE Zach Ertz (hamstring, not injury related – resting player), CB Avonte Maddox (groin), S Rodney McLeod (knee). FULL: DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related – resting player), G Landon Dickerson (knee), DE Brandon Graham (not injury related – resting player), T Lane Johnson (not injury related – resting player), C Jason Kelce (not injury related – resting player), DE Ryan Kerrigan (not injury related – personal matter), RB Miles Sanders (ankle, not injury related – resting player), CB Darius Slay (not injury related – resting player), LB Davion Taylor (calf).

TENNESSEE TITANS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — TENNESSEE: DNP: CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), LB David Long (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Bud Dupree (knee), TE Anthony Firkser (knee). FULL: WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), LB Rashaan Evans (groin), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), LB Harold Landry (groin), WR Josh Reynolds (foot), LB Derick Roberson (groin). SEATTLE: No Data Reported.

MONDAY

DETROIT LIONS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: DNP: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Trey Flowers (shoulder), LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (groin), RB Jamaal Williams (chest). FULL: DE Levi Onwuzurike (hip). GREEN BAY: DNP: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion), G Lucas Patrick (concussion), LB Za’Darius Smith (back). LIMITED: DT Tyler Lancaster (back, ankle), S Darnell Savage (shoulder), S Vernon Scott (hamstring). FULL: C Josh Myers (finger).

