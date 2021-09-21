NFL Injury Report

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 6:02 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

CAROLINA PANTHERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — CAROLINA: DNP: G Pat Elflein (hamstring), DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle). LIMITED: DE Morgan Fox (ankle). FULL: T Cameron Erving (knee), RB Giovanni Ricci (knee). HOUSTON: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion), S Justin Reid (knee), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury Related – personal matter). LIMITED: LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), S Justin Reid (knee).

