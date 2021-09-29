NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

THURSDAY

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — JACKSONVILLE: OUT: K Josh Lambo (not injury related – personal matter), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle). FULL: CB Tre Herndon (knee), G Andrew Norwell (ankle), T Cam Robinson (shoulder). CINCINNATI: OUT: S Jessie Bates (neck), WR Tee Higgins (shoulder). DOUBTFUL: CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin), G Xavier Su’a-Filo (knee). FULL: LB Markus Bailey (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hand), T Riley Reiff (ankle), CB Trae Waynes (hamstring).

SUNDAY

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: DNP: OL Kelvin Beachum (ribs), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs), OL Rodney Hudson (not injury related-veteran resting), OLB Chandler Jones (not injury related-veteran resting), OL Justin Murray (back), DT Corey Peters (not injury related-veteran resting), OL Justin Pugh (back). LIMITED: WR A.J. Green (not injury related-veteran resting). LOS ANGELES: DNP: DB Robert Rochell (illness), WR Tutu Atwell (illness), OL Andrew Whitworth (not injury related-veteran resting), DL Aaron Donald (not injury related-veteran resting), OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle). LIMITED: RB Darrell Henderson (ribs).

BALTIMORE RAVENS at DENVER BRONCOS — BALTIMORE: DNP: S DeShon Elliot (quad), QB Lamar Jackson (back), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), T Alejandro Villanueva (not injury related-veteran rest), DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip), CB Tavon Young (knee). DENVER: DNP: C Graham Glasgow (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle). LIMITED: RB Melvin Gordon III (ribs), OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring), DL Mike Purcell (knee). FULL: DE Shelby Harris (wrist), OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb), ILB Justin Strnad (hand).

CAROLINA PANTHERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS — CAROLINA: DNP: DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related – personal matter), RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), G John Miller (shoulder). FULL: CB C.J. Henderson (groin), WR Terrace Marshall (thumb). DALLAS: DNP: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), DE Carlos Watkins (knee), S Donovan Wilson (groin).

CLEVELAND BROWNS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CLEVELAND: DNP: CB Greg Newsome (calf), C J.C. Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), T Jack Conklin (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (triceps), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring). MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Mackensie Alexander (not injury related – personal matter), TE Tyler Conklin (glute, elbow), T Rashod Hill (not injury related – resting player), CB Patrick Peterson (not injury related – resting player), S Harrison Smith (not injury related – resting player), WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe), WR Adam Thielen (not injury related – resting player). LIMITED: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), S Xavier Woods (hamstring).

DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — DETROIT: DNP: LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (groin). CHICAGO: DNP: DB Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hamstring), TE Jimmy Graham (not injury related-resting veteran), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), TE Jesse James (personal), LB Khalil Mack (foot). LIMITED: QB Andy Dalton (knee), DL Eddie Goldman (knee), WR Darnell Mooney (groin). FULL: QB Justin Fields (right thumb).

HOUSTON TEXANS AT BUFFALO BILLS — HOUSTON: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), CB Terrance Mitchell (concussion, illness), RB Scottie Phillips (illness), QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter). LIMITED: C Justin Britt (thigh), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee), S Justin Reid (knee). BUFFALO: DNP: DE Mario Addison (not injury related – resting player), WR Cole Beasley (not injury related – resting player), RB Taiwan Jones (not injury related – resting player), S Jordan Poyer (ankle). LIMITED: G Jon Feliciano (illness), S Micah Hyde (quadricep), CB Taron Johnson (groin).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (back), T Eric Fisher (not injury related – resting player), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle, groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). LIMITED: G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles). MIAMI: DNP: WR Will Fuller (chest, elbow). LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot, quadricep). FULL: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: DNP: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion). LIMITED: T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quad). FULL: WR Mecole Hardman (hip), CB Chris Lammons (bicep), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow), WR Demarcus Robinson (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad), WR Tyreek Hill (rib). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: T Jordan Mailata (knee). LIMITED: G Landon Dickerson (hip), S Marcus Epps (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (ankle), C Jason Kelce (foot, not injury related – resting player). FULL: S Rodney McLeod (knee), LB Davion Taylor (calf).

NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: G Ben Bredeson (hand), LB Blake Martinez (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Keion Crossen (elbow), S Nate Ebner (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (elbow), C Erik McCoy (calf). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), QB Jameis Winston (knee).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: DT Carlos Davis (knee), T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs). LIMITED: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR Diontae Johnson (knee), LB T.J. Watt (groin). GREEN BAY: DNP: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), CB Kevin King (concussion). LIMITED: RB Aaron Jones (ankle).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: DNP: WR Dee Eskridge (concussion), G Gabe Jackson (not injury related-resting veteran), RB Rashaad Penny (calf), T Brandon Shell (ankle), DE Kerry Hyder Jr. (concussion), T Duane Brown (not injury related-resting veteran). LIMITED: WR Tyler Lockett (hip). FULL: T Jamarco Jones (illness), SS Jamal Adams (ankle), DT Bryan Mone (elbow), CB D.J. Reed (calf), FS Marquise Blair (knee), DT Poona Ford (ankle), DE Rasheem Green (foot), LB Benson Mayowa (neck). SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Jamel Dean (knee), WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (abdomen, ribs), WR Chris Godwin (thumb). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: RB James White (hip). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), T Trenton Brown (calf), K Nick Folk (left knee), LB Josh Uche (back), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), T Isaiah Wynn (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW YORK JETS — TENNESSEE: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Taylor Lewan (toe), DT Larrell Murchison (elbow). LIMITED: CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), P Brett Kern (right groin), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (shoulder). FULL: LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), TE Anthony Firkser (knee). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), WR Jeff Smith (concussion). LIMITED: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (rib).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at ATLANTA FALCONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: T Charles Leno (not injury related – resting player), G Brandon Scherff (chest), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). LIMITED: DT Matt Ioannidis (knee). ATLANTA: DNP: DT Marlon Davidson (ankle), WR Russell Gage (ankle). LIMITED: WR Frank Darby (calf), G Colby Gossett (illness), S Erik Harris (back). FULL: CB A.J. Terrell (concussion).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.