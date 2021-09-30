NFL Injury Report

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|SUNDAY
ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LOS ANGELES: DNP: WR Tutu Atwell (illness), OLB Terrell Lewis (rest). LIMITED: RB Darrell Henderson (ribs), DB Robert Rochell (illness). FULL: OL Andrew Whitworth (rest), DL Aaron Donald (rest), OLB Leonard Floyd (ankle).
BALTIMORE RAVENS at DENVER BRONCOS — BALTIMORE: DNP: S DeShon Elliott (quad), QB Lamar Jackson (back), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle), DT Brandon Williams (not injury related – rest), DE Derek Wolfe (back/hip). LIMITED: CB Anthony Averett (ankle), OLB Pernell McPhee (shoulder), S Geno Stone (thigh), T Alejandro Villanueva (knee). FULL: DB Tavon Young (knee). DENVER: DNP: G Graham Glasgow (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle). LIMITED: RB Melvin Gordon III (ribs/lower leg), OLB Andre Mintze (hamstring). FULL: DE Shelby Harris (wrist), DL Mike Purcell (knee), OLB Malik Reed (ankle/thumb), ILB Justin Strnad (hand).
CAROLINA PANTHERS AT DALLAS COWBOYS — CAROLINA: DNP: DT Phil Hoskins (not injury related – personal matter), RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). LIMITED: DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), G John Miller (shoulder). FULL: T Cameron Erving (knee), CB C.J. Henderson (groin), WR Terrace Marshall (thumb), LB Shaq Thompson (back). DALLAS: DNP: DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), DE Randy Gregory (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (illness), DE Carlos Watkins (knee), S Donovan Wilson (groin).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — CLEVELAND: DNP: CB Greg Newsome II (calf), C JC Tretter (knee), T Jedrick Wills (ankle). LIMITED: T Jack Conklin (knee), T Chris Hubbard (triceps), LB Slone Takitaki (hamstring). FULL: WR Odell Beckham (shoulder), DE Jadeveon Clowney (neck). MINNESOTA: DNP: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe), CB Mackensie Alexander (not injury related – personal matter), CB Kris Boyd (hamstring), TE Ben Ellefson (neck), CB Bashaud Breeland (illness). LIMITED: TE Tyler Conklin (glute/elbow), RB Dalvin Cook (ankle), LB Anthony Barr (knee), K Greg Joseph (right hip), DT Michael Pierce (elbow/shoulder). FULL: S Xavier Woods (hamstring), LB Eric Kendricks (hip), CB Harrison Hand (hamstring), T Christian Darrisaw (groin).
DETROIT LIONS at CHICAGO BEARS — DETROIT: DNP: LB Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee). LIMITED: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), LB Romeo Okwara (shoulder), RB D’Andre Swift (groin). CHICAGO: DNP: DB Tashaun Gipson (hamstring), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring), TE Jesse James (personal), LB Khalil Mack (foot), DB Xavier Crawford (back). LIMITED: QB Andy Dalton (knee), WR Darnell Mooney (groin). FULL: TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting veteran), DL Eddie Goldman (knee), QB Justin Fields (right thumb).
HOUSTON TEXANS AT BUFFALO BILLS — HOUSTON: DNP: WR Danny Amendola (thigh), RB Scottie Phillips (illness), QB Deshon Watson (not injury related), DL Ross Blacklock (illness), LB Garrett Wallow (illness). LIMITED: DB Terrance Mitchell (concussion/illness), DB Justin Reid (knee). FULL: OL Justin Britt (thigh), LB Kamu Grugler-Hill (knee). BUFFALO: DNP: G Jon Feliciano (concussion), CB Taron Johnson (groin), DT Star Loutelei (non-injury/resting veteran), DE Efe Obada (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (ankle), WR Emmanuel Sanders (non-injury/resting veteran). FULL: S Micah Hyde (quadricep).
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), T Braden Smith (foot, thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle, groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). LIMITED: LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles), DT Antwaun Woods (back). FULL: T Eric Fisher (non-injury/resting veteran). MIAMI: DNP: C Michael Deiter (foot, quadricep). LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR Will Fuller (chest, elbow). FULL: CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — KANSAS CITY: DNP: CB Rashad Fenton (concussion). LIMITED: T Orlando Brown (groin), DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Chris Jones (wrist), CB Charvarius Ward (quad). FULL: WR Mecole Hardman (hip), CB Chris Lammons (bicep), DT Derrick Nnadi (elbow), WR Demarcus Robinson (knee), CB L’Jarius Sneed (quad), WR Tyreek Hill (rib). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: T Jordan Mailata (knee). FULL: OL Landon Dickerson (hip), S Marcus Epps (shoulder), T Lane Johnson (ankle), C Jason Kelce (foot/rest), S Rodney McLeod (knee), LB Davion Taylor (calf).
NEW YORK GIANTS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: G Ben Bredeson (hand), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring). LIMITED: RB Saquon Barkley (knee), CB Keion Crossen (elbow), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), S Nate Ebner (quadricep), RB Cullen Gillaspia (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), LS Casey Kreiter (knee), S Logan Ryan (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: T Terron Armstead (elbow), LB Demario Davis (not injury related – personal matter), C Erik McCoy (calf). FULL: CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), QB Jameis Winston (knee).
PITTSBURGH STEELERS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — PITTSBURGH: DNP: T Rashaad Coward (ankle), DT Carlos Davis (knee), T Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion). LIMITED: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), LB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs). FULL: WR Diontae Johnson (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), LB T.J. Watt (groin). GREEN BAY: DNP: G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), CB Kevin King (concussion), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), RB A.J. Dillon (back), RB Aaron Jones (ankle), S Vernon Scott (hamstring). FULL: C Josh Myers (finger).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — SEATTLE: DNP: RB Rashaad Penny (calf), T Brandon Shell (ankle), WR Tyler Lockett (hip). LIMITED: WR Dee Eskridge (concussion), DT Poona Ford (ankle), LB Benson Mayowa (neck), WR DK Metcalf (foot), DE Alton Robinson (knee). FULL: G Gabe Jackson (not injury related/resting veteran), DE Kerry Hyder (concussion), T Duane Brown (not injury related/resting veteran), DT Bryan Mone (elbow), CB D.J. Reed (calf). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: TE George Kittle (calf), CB Josh Norman (chest), CB K’Waun Williams (calf). LIMITED: RB ELijah Mitchell (shoulder), DT Javon Kinlaw )knee). FULL: DL Nick Bosa (not injury related/resting player), DE Arik Armstead (abductor).
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — TAMPA BAY: DNP: RB Giovani Bernard (knee), TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs), DT Steve McLendon (not injury related – resting player), LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder). LIMITED: CB Jamel Dean (knee). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (abdomen, ribs), WR Chris Godwin (thumb), WR Jaydon Mickens (abdomen). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: RB James White (hip). LIMITED: DE Henry Anderson (ankle), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), T Trenton Brown (calf), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), LB Josh Uche (back), LB Kyle Van Noy (groin), T Isaiah Wynn (knee).
TENNESSEE TITANS at NEW YORK JETS — TENNESSEE: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), LB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related – resting player), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), P Brett Kern (right groin), DT Larrell Murchison (elbow). LIMITED: G Rodger Saffold (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (shoulder). FULL: LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), CB Kristian Fulton (ankle), T Taylor Lewan (toe). NEW YORK: DNP: S Marcus Maye (ankle), WR Elijah Moore (concussion), RB La’Mical Perine (illness), WR Jeff Smith (concussion). LIMITED: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), TE Tyler Kroft (rib).
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM at ATLANTA FALCONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: RB Antonio Gibson (shin), DT Matt Ioannidis (knee), CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion). FULL: T Charles Leno (not injury related – resting player), G Brandon Scherff (chest). ATLANTA: DNP: DT Marlon Davidson (ankle), WR Russell Gage (ankle). FULL: WR Frank Darby (calf), G Colby Gossett (illness), S Erik Harris (back), CB A.J. Terrell (concussion).
|MONDAY
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — LAS VEGAS: LIMITED: CB Nate Hobbs (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), CB Trayvon Mullen (shoulder), S Roderic Teamer (ankle), DT Solomon Thomas (knee). FULL: S Dallin Leavitt (concussion), DE Carl Nassib (toe), LB Denzel Perryman (achilles/quad). LOS ANGELES: LIMITED: WR Keenan Allen (ankle), S Alohi Gilman (hip), CB Chris Harris (shoulder), S Derwin James (toe/shoulder), DL Justin Jones (calf). FULL: OLB Joey Bosa (foot/ankle).
