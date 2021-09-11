NHRA Mopar Express Lane Nationals Qualifying

|Sunday
|At Maple Grove Raceway
|Mohnton, Pa.
|First Round
Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.
1. Brittany Force, 3.660 seconds, 334.07 mph vs. Bye; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.692, 327.19 vs. 13. Joe Morrison, 4.027, 249.90; 3. Clay Millican, 3.696, 322.65 vs. 12. Doug Foley, 3.856, 297.55; 4. Mike Salinas, 3.699, 332.18 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, 3.813, 321.27; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.699, 327.98 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.756, 322.65; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.721, 328.78 vs. 9. Doug Kalitta, 3.743, 325.69; 7. Antron Brown, 3.731, 329.34 vs. 8. Leah Pruett, 3.733, 323.89.
1. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.875, 326.00 vs. Bye; 2. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.883, 330.39 vs. 13. Cory Lee, Ford Mustang, 4.229, 298.93; 3. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.884, 332.67 vs. 12. John Force, Camaro, 4.096, 256.84; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.895, 333.82 vs. 11. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.093, 310.20; 5. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.896, 328.86 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.036, 308.50; 6. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.913, 328.22 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.941, 330.47; 7. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.916, 330.31 vs. 8. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.940, 327.98.
1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 209.56 vs. 16. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.665, 207.72; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.530, 209.79 vs. 15. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, 6.640, 208.10; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.534, 209.88 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.629, 206.45; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 208.39 vs. 13. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.614, 208.62; 5. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.547, 209.98 vs. 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.603, 208.65; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.552, 208.42 vs. 11. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.575, 207.02; 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.556, 209.69 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.573, 210.21; 8. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.563, 209.56 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.565, 206.92.
1. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.745, 196.64 vs. 16. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.005, 191.43; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.750, 201.91 vs. 15. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.981, 188.33; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.763, 201.67 vs. 14. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.969, 192.99; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.803, 198.96 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, 6.942, 191.57; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.812, 198.15 vs. 12. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.928, 193.85; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.817, 199.23 vs. 11. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.920, 196.67; 7. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.840, 195.79 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.907, 195.87; 8. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.854, 196.70 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.875, 192.80. Did Not Qualify: 17. Marc Ingwersen, 7.212, 186.98; 18. David Barron, 7.379, 150.72.
