On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 15 Hokies TE Mitchell to have season-ending knee surgery

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 2:38 pm
< a min read
      

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente says tight end James Mitchell will have knee surgery and miss the rest of the season following an injury suffered Saturday.

Mitchell, the preseason All-ACC first-team tight end, took a low hit on a run from the 2-yard line and in the No. 15 Hokies’ 35-14 victory against Middle Tennessee.

“I’m disappointed for him. What a great leader, a great young man,” Fuente said as he opened his weekly availability with reporters. “I know how much this football teams means to him and that’s immediately where his thoughts went.”

Following the game, Fuente said he thought Mitchell would be fine, but a follow-up MRI revealed a more serious injury that necessitates surgery.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Mitchell, who investigated leaving early for the NFL after last season, had five catches for 42 yards with a touchdown this season. For his career, he has 52 catches and 838 receiving yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

Virginia Tech plays at West Virginia on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes