No. 16 Coastal Carolina opens Sun Belt play vs. ULM

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 3:41 pm
2 min read
      

Louisiana-Monroe (2-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) at No. 16 Coastal Carolina (4-0), Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN+).

Line: Coastal Carolina by 33 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Louisiana-Monroe leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Coastal Carolina has a nine-game win streak in the Sun Belt Conference and looks to keep that going against the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe was the last league team to defeat the Chanticleers in a 45-42 victory in 2019. Louisiana-Monroe is seeking a 2-0 start to league play for the second time in three seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall vs. Louisiana-Monroe’s pass defense. McCall has led an efficient and effective attack and scored on eight of its nine possessions last week in defeating UMass. The Warhawks defense against the pass is ninth in the 10-team Sun Belt, allowing nearly 330 yards a game through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisiana-Monroe: LB Ja’Cquez Williams is a transfer from Wake Forest who has helped solidify the Warhawks defense so far. He had a 96-yard pick-six touchdown in the victory over Troy last week.

Coastal Carolina WR Jaivon Heiligh: The senior wideout continued his stellar play with 118 yards on five catches against UMass. Heiligh has gone for 100 receiving yards or more in five of his last six games.

FACTS & FIGURES

Coastal Carolina has won 15 of its last 16 games. … The Chanticleers offense has been especially effective at home. It scored on its first seven possessions against The Citadel in Week 1 and its first eight times it had the ball last week against the Minutemen. … The Warhawks are led by first year coach Terry Bowden, the former Auburn head coach and son of late coaching great Bobby Bowden of Florida State …. Louisiana-Monroe has scored on its first possession in each of its first three games. … The Warhawks have scored 45 points or more in their three victories against Coastal Carolina.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

