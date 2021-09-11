On Air: Federal News Network program
No. 19 Virginia Tech beats Middle Tennessee 35-14

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 5:43 pm
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Raheem Blackshear rushed for two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 35-14 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hokies (2-0) scored on their first three possessions of the second half, including back-to-back TDs by Blackshear, in a game they led 14-7 at halftime.

Virginia Tech broke open the game when Jalen Holston scored on a 29-yard, third-quarter run to take a 21-7 lead. Blackshear, who rushed for 58 yards, then scored on runs of 6 yards and 1 yard on ensuing possessions to help the Hokies build a 35-7 cushion.

Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.

Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score to lead the Blue Raiders (1-1), who had 349 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders kept the game close until Hockman threw a third-quarter interception that led to Blackshear’s 6-yard score to give the Hokies a 28-7 lead. Middle Tennessee, which fell to 0-21 versus ranked foes, now gears up for Conference USA play, which starts next Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies avoided a letdown after an upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina in their season opener, using a balanced attack and good defense in a methodical win over the Blue Raiders. Virginia Tech will receive a much stiffer test next Saturday with a road game at rival West Virginia — its first road test of the season. The Hokies and Mountaineers have faced each other just once in the past 16 seasons.

UP NEXT

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders play at UTSA on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at West Virginia on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop2

