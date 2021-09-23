No. 7 Texas A&M seeks 10th win in row over No. 16 Arkansas

No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 16 Arkansas (3-0, 0-0) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: Texas A&M by 4 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Arkansas leads 41-33-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Texas A&M’s 11-game winning streak dating to last season is its longest since 12 in a row under coach R.C. Slocum in 1992. The Aggies have won the last nine games against Arkansas, all of those coming since they became SEC foes in 2012. Arkansas hasn’t started 4-0 since 2003.

KEY MATCHUP

Arkansas sophomore QB KJ Jefferson against the nation’s top scoring and top passing defense. The Aggies have given up only 17 points over three games, and none the past seven quarters. They have allowed 77.3 yards passing per game, and no TDs through the air. Jefferson has 632 yards passing with four TDs, and run for 180 yards. In the opener against Rice, he was the first Razorbacks QB in 10 years to rush for two TDs in a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: Junior WR Ainias Smith needs 53 yards receiving to reach 1,000 yards for his career, and is 26 shy of 2,000 all-purpose yards. His 11 career TDs receiving are two short of being in the school’s top 10.

Arkansas: Safety Jalen Catalon led all freshmen nationally with 99 tackles last season, and has 28 through three games this year. He is second in the SEC behind Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool’s 30. Catalon also has a two-interception game this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas A&M and Arkansas were founding members of the Southwest Conference in 1914. They played annually from 1927-91 until the Razorbacks went to the SEC. After the SWC disbanded, Texas A&M was in the Big 12 until 2011. … The Aggies have won their last six neutral site games, at four different venues, dating to 2017. They beat Colorado at the home of the Denver Broncos earlier this month. … Arkansas is 3-0 for the first time since 2016, when in their fourth game the Razorbacks lost 45-21 to Texas A&M the last time they met with both ranked.

