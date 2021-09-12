Trending:
Northern Iowa sinks turnover-prone Sac State 34-16

September 12, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Theo Day threw for two touchdowns, Vance McShane ran for two and Northern Iowa defeated Sacramento State 34-16 on Saturday night.

Day had both of his touchdown passes in the third quarter when the Panthers scored four touchdowns to erase a 9-7 halftime deficit. Two of those touchdowns came after turnovers.

Overall the Hornets (1-1) had six giveaways.

Spencer Cuvelier led the Panthers with 15 total tackles and two fumble recoveries. Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, and Omar Brown each finished with an interception.

Tyler Hoosman’s 1-yard plunge gave Northern Iowa a 14-9 lead. Following a turnover, McShane got his second touchdown. Then Day hit Isaiah Weston for a 34-yard score and Quan Hampton for a 9-yarder, after yet another turnover.

Day threw for 120 yards, with Weston accounting for 92.

Sacramento State (0-2) piled up 455 yards with Asher O’Hara going 32 of 53 for 338 yards but he had no TDs and three interceptions. He was also the Hornets’ leading rusher with 55 yards.

Kyle Sentkowski kicked three field goals for Sac State.

___

More AP college football: https://twitter.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

