NWSL’s Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 4:46 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Spirit of the National Women’s Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled Saturday match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league’s medical protocols, the league said.

Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which will receive three points in the league standings.

The league did not detail how the Spirit violated protocols.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

