On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NZ postpones cricket tour of Pakistan over security concerns

RIZWAN ALI
September 17, 2021 5:53 am
< a min read
      

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand postponed its cricket tour of Pakistan on Friday over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said New Zealand Cricket informed it that “they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.”

The PCB said Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke personally to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and informed her “we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.”

New Zealand Cricket’s own security team cleared Rawalpindi and Lahore last month for the tour of three one-day internationals — the first on Friday — and five Twenty20s.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same,” the PCB said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders