Oakland 10, Texas 5

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 1:21 am
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 40 10 16 10
Taveras cf 5 1 2 1 Harrison 2b 5 0 1 2
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 2 3 2
García rf 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 5 0 4 4
Lowe 1b 2 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Peters lf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 1 1 0 0
Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 Davis ph-dh 3 0 1 0
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Canha rf 4 1 0 0
Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 Kemp lf 5 2 3 0
Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 5 2 2 1
Andrus ss 3 2 2 1
Texas 103 000 001 5
Oakland 060 220 00x 10

E_Kiner-Falefa (15). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Lowe (22), Taveras (4), Andrus (22). 3B_Marte (1). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Otto L,0-1 3 1-3 8 8 8 1 5
Yang 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 2
Dunning 1 1 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 2 0 0 1 2
Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Blackburn 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 3
Guerra W,4-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1
Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Otto 2 (Canha,Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:25. A_7,157 (46,847).

