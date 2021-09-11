Oakland 10, Texas 5

Texas Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 8 5 Totals 40 10 16 10 Taveras cf 5 1 2 1 Harrison 2b 5 0 1 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Marte cf 5 2 3 2 García rf 4 1 2 1 Olson 1b 5 0 4 4 Lowe 1b 2 1 1 2 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 Peters lf 4 0 0 0 Lowrie dh 1 1 0 0 Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 Davis ph-dh 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 Canha rf 4 1 0 0 Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 Kemp lf 5 2 3 0 Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 Murphy c 5 2 2 1 Andrus ss 3 2 2 1

Texas 103 000 001 — 5 Oakland 060 220 00x — 10

E_Kiner-Falefa (15). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Lowe (22), Taveras (4), Andrus (22). 3B_Marte (1). SB_García (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Otto L,0-1 3 1-3 8 8 8 1 5 Yang 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 2 Dunning 1 1 0 0 0 1 Santana 1 2 0 0 1 2 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2

Oakland Blackburn 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 Guerra W,4-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_Otto 2 (Canha,Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:25. A_7,157 (46,847).

