Oakland 10, Texas 5

|Texas
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|4
|4
|
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pozo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Texas
|103
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Oakland
|060
|220
|00x
|—
|10
E_Kiner-Falefa (15). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Lowe (22), Taveras (4), Andrus (22). 3B_Marte (1). SB_García (10).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|1
|5
|Yang
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Dunning
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Guerra W,4-1
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_Otto 2 (Canha,Andrus).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:25. A_7,157 (46,847).
