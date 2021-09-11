Oakland 10, Texas 5

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|9
|
|Taveras cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.155
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|García rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Lowe 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.262
|Peters lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Pozo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|16
|10
|2
|12
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.287
|Marte cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.344
|Olson 1b
|5
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.276
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.220
|Lowrie dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|a-Davis ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Kemp lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Murphy c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Texas
|103
|000
|001_5
|8
|1
|Oakland
|060
|220
|00x_10
|16
|0
a-struck out for Lowrie in the 4th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (15). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Lowe (22), Taveras (4), Andrus (22). 3B_Marte (1). RBIs_García (79), Lowe 2 (64), Solak (44), Taveras (6), Murphy (58), Andrus (32), Marte 2 (19), Olson 4 (95), Harrison 2 (10). SB_García (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Peters, Kiner-Falefa); Oakland 4 (Olson, Murphy, Davis 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; Oakland 7 for 14.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Andrus.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Otto, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|8
|8
|8
|1
|5
|78
|6.92
|Yang
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|5.45
|Dunning
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.27
|Santana
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|4.91
|Sborz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.06
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|65
|5.24
|Guerra, W, 4-1
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.56
|Trivino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.47
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.21
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|3.23
|Smith
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-1, Guerra 1-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Canha,Andrus).
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:25. A_7,157 (46,847).
