Oakland 10, Texas 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 3 9 Taveras cf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .155 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .261 García rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .245 Lowe 1b 2 1 1 2 2 1 .262 Peters lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .203 Solak 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .241 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Pozo dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Hernandez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .264

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 16 10 2 12 Harrison 2b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .287 Marte cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .344 Olson 1b 5 0 4 4 0 0 .276 Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .220 Lowrie dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .251 a-Davis ph-dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .176 Canha rf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .237 Kemp lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .266 Murphy c 5 2 2 1 0 1 .217 Andrus ss 3 2 2 1 0 0 .232

Texas 103 000 001_5 8 1 Oakland 060 220 00x_10 16 0

a-struck out for Lowrie in the 4th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (15). LOB_Texas 6, Oakland 10. 2B_Lowe (22), Taveras (4), Andrus (22). 3B_Marte (1). RBIs_García (79), Lowe 2 (64), Solak (44), Taveras (6), Murphy (58), Andrus (32), Marte 2 (19), Olson 4 (95), Harrison 2 (10). SB_García (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Peters, Kiner-Falefa); Oakland 4 (Olson, Murphy, Davis 2). RISP_Texas 3 for 6; Oakland 7 for 14.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa, Andrus.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Otto, L, 0-1 3 1-3 8 8 8 1 5 78 6.92 Yang 1 2-3 5 2 2 0 2 28 5.45 Dunning 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 4.27 Santana 1 2 0 0 1 2 28 4.91 Sborz 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.06

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 3 65 5.24 Guerra, W, 4-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.56 Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.47 Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.21 Diekman 1 0 0 0 1 1 25 3.23 Smith 1 2 1 1 0 1 17 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-1, Guerra 1-0. HBP_Otto 2 (Canha,Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:25. A_7,157 (46,847).

