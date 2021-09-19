Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|3
|7
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|S.Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.326
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Canha lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Pinder rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|7
|1
|1
|7
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Rengifo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|1-Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Oakland
|300
|000
|000_3
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|100_1
|7
|0
a-struck out for Davis in the 9th.
1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.
LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR_Olson (36), off Suarez. RBIs_Olson (103), Pinder (19), Chapman (70), Rojas (13). SB_Pinder (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, S.Marte, Canha, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Stassi 3). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
GIDP_S.Marte.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian, W, 8-5
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|90
|3.80
|Guerra, H, 3
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|3.43
|Petit, H, 21
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.73
|Chafin, S, 5-7
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|1.46
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 7-8
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|96
|3.67
|Ortega
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.00
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.08
|Herget
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:06. A_27,150 (45,517).
