Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326 Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .278 Canha lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235 Pinder rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220 Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 7 1 1 7 Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .258 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Rojas rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .235 1-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253 Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .210

Oakland 300 000 000_3 6 0 Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 7 0

a-struck out for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR_Olson (36), off Suarez. RBIs_Olson (103), Pinder (19), Chapman (70), Rojas (13). SB_Pinder (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, S.Marte, Canha, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Stassi 3). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP_S.Marte.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian, W, 8-5 6 2 0 0 0 5 90 3.80 Guerra, H, 3 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 3.43 Petit, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.73 Chafin, S, 5-7 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 1.46

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suarez, L, 7-8 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 96 3.67 Ortega 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.00 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.08 Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_27,150 (45,517).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.