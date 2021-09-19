Trending:
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 12:29 am
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 3 7
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
S.Marte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .326
Olson 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .278
Canha lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .235
Pinder rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .232
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .220
Davis dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Andrus ss 2 0 1 0 1 0 .242
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 7 1 1 7
Marsh cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Ohtani dh 4 1 2 0 0 1 .258
Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Rengifo ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Rojas rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .235
1-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Stassi c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .253
Mayfield 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .210
Oakland 300 000 000_3 6 0
Los Angeles 000 000 100_1 7 0

a-struck out for Davis in the 9th.

1-ran for Rojas in the 9th.

LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Pinder (13), Chapman (14), Harrison (10), Mayfield (12). HR_Olson (36), off Suarez. RBIs_Olson (103), Pinder (19), Chapman (70), Rojas (13). SB_Pinder (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Davis, S.Marte, Canha, Murphy); Los Angeles 4 (Fletcher, Stassi 3). RISP_Oakland 1 for 6; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

GIDP_S.Marte.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Rengifo, Fletcher, Walsh).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian, W, 8-5 6 2 0 0 0 5 90 3.80
Guerra, H, 3 1 3 1 1 0 1 19 3.43
Petit, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.73
Chafin, S, 5-7 1 2 0 0 1 0 17 1.46
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suarez, L, 7-8 5 2-3 6 3 3 2 3 96 3.67
Ortega 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 3.00
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.08
Herget 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Ortega 1-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Erich Bacchus; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:06. A_27,150 (45,517).

