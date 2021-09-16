On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 12:28 am
1 min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 9 5 4 4
Harrison 3b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .299
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .343
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .275
Canha lf 4 1 0 1 1 2 .237
Davis dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187
a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
b-Gomes ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Pinder rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .229
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Andrus ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .241
Kemp 2b 2 2 0 0 1 0 .267
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 2 9 2 3 7
Merrifield 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .278
Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .300
Perez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Mondesi 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .266
O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220
c-Alberto ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Dozier rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209
Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
d-Olivares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Rivero c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .194
e-C.Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Oakland 004 000 003_7 9 0
Kansas City 200 000 000_2 9 1

a-reached on error for Davis in the 3rd. b-flied out for Lowrie in the 6th. c-doubled for O’Hearn in the 8th. d-struck out for Isbel in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rivero in the 9th.

E_O’Hearn (3). LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Olson (33), Harrison (9), Dozier (26), Alberto (17). HR_Perez (45), off Blackburn. RBIs_Harrison 2 (18), Pinder 2 (18), Canha (57), Perez 2 (112). CS_Marte (2).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Canha 2, Murphy, Kemp); Kansas City 6 (Dozier 2, Isbel, Perez, Olivares 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Marte, Olson, Lopez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Olson); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, O’Hearn; Merrifield, O’Hearn, Merrifield; Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Blackburn, W, 1-2 5 6 2 2 2 3 79 4.94
Guerra, H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.34
Chafin, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 1.52
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.37
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch, L, 4-5 2 2 3 1 1 1 53 5.34
Payamps 2 1 1 0 1 0 26 3.09
Speier 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00
Tapia 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 14 1.65
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.20
Brentz 0 1 3 3 1 0 10 3.56
Zuber 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.92

Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0, Payamps 3-2, Tapia 1-0, Zuber 1-1. HBP_Lynch 2 (Marte,Kemp), Brentz (Andrus). WP_Brentz(3), Zuber.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:28. A_11,729 (37,903).

