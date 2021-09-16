Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|5
|4
|4
|
|Harrison 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.343
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.237
|Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|a-Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|b-Gomes ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.229
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Andrus ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.241
|Kemp 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.278
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|c-Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|d-Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|e-C.Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Oakland
|004
|000
|003_7
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000_2
|9
|1
a-reached on error for Davis in the 3rd. b-flied out for Lowrie in the 6th. c-doubled for O’Hearn in the 8th. d-struck out for Isbel in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rivero in the 9th.
E_O’Hearn (3). LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Olson (33), Harrison (9), Dozier (26), Alberto (17). HR_Perez (45), off Blackburn. RBIs_Harrison 2 (18), Pinder 2 (18), Canha (57), Perez 2 (112). CS_Marte (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Canha 2, Murphy, Kemp); Kansas City 6 (Dozier 2, Isbel, Perez, Olivares 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Olson. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Marte, Olson, Lopez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Olson); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, O’Hearn; Merrifield, O’Hearn, Merrifield; Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blackburn, W, 1-2
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|79
|4.94
|Guerra, H, 2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|3.34
|Chafin, H, 5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.52
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.37
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, L, 4-5
|2
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|53
|5.34
|Payamps
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.09
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|0.00
|Tapia
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.65
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.20
|Brentz
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|10
|3.56
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|5.92
Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0, Payamps 3-2, Tapia 1-0, Zuber 1-1. HBP_Lynch 2 (Marte,Kemp), Brentz (Andrus). WP_Brentz(3), Zuber.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:28. A_11,729 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments