Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 9 5 4 4 Harrison 3b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .299 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .343 Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .275 Canha lf 4 1 0 1 1 2 .237 Davis dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .187 a-Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 b-Gomes ph-dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Pinder rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .229 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Andrus ss 2 2 1 0 1 0 .241 Kemp 2b 2 2 0 0 1 0 .267

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 2 9 2 3 7 Merrifield 2b-rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Lopez ss 3 1 0 0 2 0 .300 Perez dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .278 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Mondesi 3b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .266 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220 c-Alberto ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Dozier rf-1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Isbel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283 d-Olivares ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .224 Rivero c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .194 e-C.Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218

Oakland 004 000 003_7 9 0 Kansas City 200 000 000_2 9 1

a-reached on error for Davis in the 3rd. b-flied out for Lowrie in the 6th. c-doubled for O’Hearn in the 8th. d-struck out for Isbel in the 8th. e-grounded out for Rivero in the 9th.

E_O’Hearn (3). LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Olson (33), Harrison (9), Dozier (26), Alberto (17). HR_Perez (45), off Blackburn. RBIs_Harrison 2 (18), Pinder 2 (18), Canha (57), Perez 2 (112). CS_Marte (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 5 (Canha 2, Murphy, Kemp); Kansas City 6 (Dozier 2, Isbel, Perez, Olivares 2). RISP_Oakland 3 for 13; Kansas City 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Olson. LIDP_Olson. GIDP_Marte, Olson, Lopez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Andrus, Olson); Kansas City 3 (Lopez, O’Hearn; Merrifield, O’Hearn, Merrifield; Mondesi, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Blackburn, W, 1-2 5 6 2 2 2 3 79 4.94 Guerra, H, 2 2 1 0 0 1 2 25 3.34 Chafin, H, 5 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 1.52 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.37

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, L, 4-5 2 2 3 1 1 1 53 5.34 Payamps 2 1 1 0 1 0 26 3.09 Speier 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 22 0.00 Tapia 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 14 1.65 Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 3.20 Brentz 0 1 3 3 1 0 10 3.56 Zuber 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 5.92

Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Guerra 2-0, Payamps 3-2, Tapia 1-0, Zuber 1-1. HBP_Lynch 2 (Marte,Kemp), Brentz (Andrus). WP_Brentz(3), Zuber.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:28. A_11,729 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.