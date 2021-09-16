Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|9
|2
|
|Harrison 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Canha lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Lowrie ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gomes ph-dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Dozier rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Isbel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Rivero c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|004
|000
|003
|—
|7
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_O’Hearn (3). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Olson (33), Harrison (9), Dozier (26), Alberto (17). HR_Perez (45).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Blackburn W,1-2
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Guerra H,2
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin H,5
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch L,4-5
|2
|
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Payamps
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Speier
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tapia
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentz
|0
|
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Blackburn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Lynch pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd, Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Lynch 2 (Marte,Kemp), Brentz (Andrus). WP_Brentz(3), Zuber.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:28. A_11,729 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments