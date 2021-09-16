On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 12:28 am
< a min read
      
Oakland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 9 5 Totals 35 2 9 2
Harrison 3b 5 2 4 2 Merrifield 2b-rf 5 0 0 0
Marte cf 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 3 1 0 0
Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez dh 4 1 2 2
Canha lf 4 1 0 1 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Davis dh 1 0 0 0 Mondesi 3b 4 0 2 0
Lowrie ph-dh 1 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 3 0 1 0
Gomes ph-dh 3 0 0 0 Alberto ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Pinder rf 4 0 2 2 Dozier rf-1b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 Isbel cf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 2 2 1 0 Olivares ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 2 2 0 0 Rivero c 3 0 2 0
C.Santana ph 1 0 0 0
Oakland 004 000 003 7
Kansas City 200 000 000 2

E_O’Hearn (3). DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 9. 2B_Olson (33), Harrison (9), Dozier (26), Alberto (17). HR_Perez (45).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Blackburn W,1-2 5 6 2 2 2 3
Guerra H,2 2 1 0 0 1 2
Chafin H,5 1 2 0 0 0 2
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Lynch L,4-5 2 2 3 1 1 1
Payamps 2 1 1 0 1 0
Speier 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Tapia 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0
Staumont 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brentz 0 1 3 3 1 0
Zuber 1 0 0 0 1 1

Blackburn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Lynch pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd, Brentz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Lynch 2 (Marte,Kemp), Brentz (Andrus). WP_Brentz(3), Zuber.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Scott Barry; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:28. A_11,729 (37,903).

