Obrian leads FC Dallas against Vancouver after 2-goal outing

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 3:05 am
FC Dallas (6-11-9) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-8-9)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +112, FC Dallas +221, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jader Obrian leads FC Dallas into a matchup with Vancouver after scoring two goals against Houston.

The Whitecaps put together a 9-14-0 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-5-0 in home matches. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season and registered 18 assists.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 2-2 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Jake Nerwinski (injured).

FC Dallas: Ryan Hollingshead (injured), James Maurer (injured), John Nelson (injured), Beni Redzic (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

