O’Brien scheduled to start for Reds at White Sox

The Associated Press
September 28, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Cincinnati Reds (82-75, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (89-68, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Riley O’Brien (0-0, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-3, 3.16 ERA, .96 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -179, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Cincinnati will square off on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 49-27 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .480 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Reds are 38-38 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 217 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads the club with 35, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 1-0. Lucas Sims secured his first victory and Jesse Winker went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Cincinnati. Liam Hendriks took his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 161 hits and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 6-4, .287 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Ryan Tepera: (finger), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Dylan Cease: (elbow), Brian Goodwin: (back).

Reds: Wade Miley: (neck), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

