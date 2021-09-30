Oklahoma State, Baylor to meet in battle of unbeatens

No. 21 Baylor (4-0, 2-0 Big 12) at No. 19 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Oklahoma State by 3 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 21-18.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

It’s early, but the winner would be in a prime position to make a run at a spot in the Big 12 title game. Baylor is looking to defeat ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1974. The Bears are coming off a win over then-No. 14 Iowa State and have climbed into the rankings after finishing 2-7 last year. Oklahoma State seeks its first 5-0 start since 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

Baylor’s run game vs. Oklahoma State’s run defense. Baylor ranks sixth nationally with 271.8 yards rushing per game behind Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner. Oklahoma State ranks 20th nationally in rushing defense, surrendering just 87 yards per contest.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Ebner. He is a dangerous return man who ranks fourth nationally with 166 all-purpose yards per game. He had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter against Iowa State.

Oklahoma State: RB Jaylen Warren. The transfer from Utah State ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns against Boise State and had 204 yards from scrimmage last week against Kansas State.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders passed for 344 yards last week against Kansas State. … Baylor ranks seventh nationally in fourth-down conversion at 89%. … Baylor ranks third nationally in net punting. … Oklahoma State WR Jaden Bray averages 22.7 yards per catch, 14th nationally. … Oklahoma State has appeared in the AP poll at some point for 14 straight years. … Baylor beat Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2015 and 2019.

