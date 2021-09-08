On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Olympic high jump champ Lasitskene leaps world-leading 2.05

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 4:46 pm
1 min read
      

ZURICH (AP) — Olympic high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene soared above her gold medal leap to clear a world-leading 2.05 meters at the Diamond League finals on Wednesday.

Another stellar three-way contest was sealed by Lasitskene going one centimeter beyond her title-winning clearance from the Tokyo Olympics. It also earned the Russian a $30,000 prize for winners on the season-long Diamond League circuit.

Olympic bronze medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh placed second at 2.03, and silver medalist Nicola McDermott peaked at 2.01.

It was the first time a women’s high jump podium all cleared 2.01 since the Diamond League launched in 2010.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The event was the high point of an innovative start to the two-day finals meeting, which features all 32 track and field disciplines for men and women.

Zurich’s historic Opera House was the backdrop for seven events on a sun-bathed evening at a temporary lakeside site downtown.

Other winners Wednesday included an American double in shot put for Olympic champion Ryan Crouser, at a meet record 22.67 meters, and Maggie Ewen with her season-best 19.41.

Thursday’s action is more like a traditional storied Weltklasse meeting at the city’s Letzigrund track and soccer stadium.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire