On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Organizers detail COVID-19 rules for Beijing Winter Olympics

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 3:06 pm
2 min read
      

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A 21-day quarantine for non-fully vaccinated athletes, officials and workers at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Daily testing for vaccinated people. No tickets sold to anyone living outside China.

Restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic at the next Winter Games in February were announced Wednesday by the International Olympic Committee.

While not imposing a vaccine mandate, organizers in Beijing plan stricter rules than applied at the Tokyo Olympics where vaccination was advised though not demanded within a strict regime of testing.

“Games participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-day quarantine upon arrival in Beijing,” the IOC said in a statement.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Olympic athletes can ask to avoid quarantine, the IOC said, for a “justified medical exemption” — a phrase that appeared to exclude ideological objections to vaccines.

It will be the second straight Olympics during the pandemic where families of athletes cannot visit the host country to watch the events.

The IOC acknowledged “all parties feel for the athletes and the spectators from around the world.”

Guests of stakeholders such as sports bodies, sponsors and broadcasters will also be excluded.

Olympic organizers plan to operate a health security bubble — called a “closed-loop management system” — even for vaccinated people from Jan. 23, almost two weeks before the Winter Games open Feb. 4.

It will stay in place for almost two months until after the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games close on March 13.

“Within the closed loop, participants will be allowed to move only between games-related venues for training, competitions and work,” the IOC said, promising a “dedicated games transport system.”

Preparing for the Beijing Winter Olympics has been affected with nearly all international sports competitions at games venues canceled since the COVID-19 outbreak spread from China in January 2020.

        Read more: Sports News

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 FOSS4G 2021 Buenos Aires - Online...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Afghan children learn English at Doña Ana Range Complex