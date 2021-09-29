Orlando City 2, Nashville 2

|Orlando City
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Nashville
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 13, 11th minute.
Second Half_2, Nashville, Leal, 6 (McCarty), 59th; 3, Orlando City, Dike, 5 (penalty kick), 76th; 4, Orlando City, Anunga, 90th+4.
Goalies_Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.
Yellow Cards_Pereyra, Orlando City, 31st; Godoy, Nashville, 34th; Schlegel, Orlando City, 62nd; Carlos, Orlando City, 81st; Johnston, Nashville, 82nd.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Kathryn Nesbitt, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.
A_18,648.
___
Lineups
Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Joao Moutinho (Emanuel Mas, 90th+3), Ruan (Kyle Smith, 90th+3), Rodrigo Schlegel; Junior Urso, Jhegson Mendez (Tesho Akindele, 84th), Mauricio Pereyra; Alexander Alvarado (Nani, 66th), Daryl Dike, Silvester Van der Water (Benji Michel, 66th).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Alistair Johnston, Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Anibal Godoy (Brian Anunga, 70th), Hany Mukhtar (Ake Arnaud Loba, 87th), Randall Leal (Alex Muyl, 70th), Dax McCarty; C.J. Sapong (Jhonder Cadiz, 81st).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments