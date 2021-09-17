Trending:
Orlando City SC visits the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
Orlando City SC (10-6-8) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-7-8)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -113, Orlando City SC +281, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC visits the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action.

The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 10-0-1 in home games. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season and had 33 assists.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 3-3-5 in road games. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez, Olivier Mbaizo, Jamiro Monteiro, Sergio Santos (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.

Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mason Stajduhar (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

