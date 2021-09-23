On Air: Panel Discussions
Otto scheduled to start for Texas against Baltimore

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 11:51 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (55-97, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (0-2, 9.37 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Orioles: Zac Lowther (0-2, 9.61 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -103, Rangers -114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Texas will square off on Thursday.

The Orioles are 23-51 in home games in 2020. Baltimore is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Ryan Mountcastle leads the team with 83 total runs batted in.

The Rangers are 22-55 on the road. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .352.

The Rangers won the last meeting 1-0. John King notched his first victory and Nate Lowe went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Texas. Travis Lakins Sr. took his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins leads the Orioles with 170 hits and has 56 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 83 RBIs and is batting .243.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .223 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .218 batting average, 7.14 ERA, outscored by 46 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), DJ Stewart: (knee), Ramon Urias: (adductor), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Nick Snyder: (shoulder), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Eli White: (elbow), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

