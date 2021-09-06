On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Packers’ Za’Darius Smith practices again on limited basis

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 5:31 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith practiced on a limited basis Monday after missing virtually all of training camp with a back injury.

Smith had participated in only one training-camp workout, and that was on Aug. 16. The Pro Bowl pass rusher took part in individual drills Monday as the Packers prepare for Sunday’s season opener with the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game was moved from New Orleans due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.

Smith was on the non-football injury list due to his back problem for the Packers’ first 12 training-camp practices. He practiced Aug. 16 but then was held out again for the rest of training camp, raising concern about his availability for the start of the season.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Smith made 12½ sacks last season after getting 13½ in 2019. He is entering his third season with the Packers after spending four years in Baltimore.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire