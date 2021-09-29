Trending:
Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 10:11 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle Wednesday night.

Perez homered on the first pitch he saw, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive for Kansas City against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs.

Perez struck out the next inning and left the game.

The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

