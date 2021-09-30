Trending:
Perth Glory sign former Chelsea, Liverpool striker Sturridge

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The Perth Glory have signed former Liverpool and England player Daniel Sturridge for the 2021-22 A-League season.

Sturridge is a two-time UEFA Champions League and FA Cup winner who scored 68 goals during a six-year spell at Liverpool and won a Premier League title with Chelsea. He was also part of England’s squad at both the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championships.

The 32-year-old striker’s contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor was terminated in March of last year after he was given a four-month worldwide ban for breaching betting rules.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to try a new challenge,” Sturridge said in a Perth Glory statement. “When the opportunity came about, it felt like the right thing to do.”

The 2021-22 A-League season is scheduled to start in mid-November.

