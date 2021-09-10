Trending:
PGA Champions Tour Ascension Charity Classic Scores

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 7:27 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At Norwood Hills Country Club
St. Louis, Mo.
Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
Purse: $2 Million
First Round

Paul Goydos 33-33_66

Doug Barron 32-34_66

Marco Dawson 32-34_66

Wes Short, Jr. 30-37_67

Steve Flesch 33-34_67

Vijay Singh 33-34_67

Jim Furyk 32-35_67

Cliff Kresge 34-33_67

Lee Janzen 35-33_68

John Daly 35-33_68

Chris DiMarco 34-34_68

Jay Haas 33-35_68

David Toms 34-34_68

Alex Cejka 32-36_68

Jerry Kelly 34-34_68

Rocco Mediate 35-34_69

Dicky Pride 33-36_69

Kenny Perry 36-33_69

Ken Tanigawa 35-34_69

Woody Austin 32-37_69

Rod Pampling 34-35_69

Gibby Gilbert III 35-34_69

John Senden 36-34_70

Billy Mayfair 37-33_70

Kevin Sutherland 35-35_70

Jay Williamson 38-32_70

Jesús Rivas 37-33_70

Jay Delsing 39-32_71

Billy Andrade 35-36_71

Duffy Waldorf 36-35_71

Tim Petrovic 36-35_71

Tommy Armour III 36-35_71

Fred Funk 36-35_71

Tom Byrum 35-36_71

Paul Stankowski 36-35_71

Glen Day 36-35_71

Brett Quigley 36-35_71

Shane Bertsch 35-36_71

Stephen Ames 37-34_71

Gene Sauers 37-34_71

Scott Parel 38-33_71

Tom Lehman 36-35_71

Colin Montgomerie 38-33_71

Davis Love III 35-36_71

Bernhard Langer 35-36_71

Steven Alker 37-34_71

Willie Wood 36-36_72

Stephen Leaney 36-36_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72

Brandt Jobe 37-35_72

Jeff Maggert 35-37_72

Mark O’Meara 37-35_72

Ernie Els 36-36_72

Darren Clarke 32-40_72

Steve Pate 36-37_73

K.J. Choi 36-37_73

Jonathan Kaye 36-37_73

Jeff Sluman 36-37_73

Kent Jones 37-36_73

Loren Roberts 36-37_73

Michael Allen 38-35_73

Mark Calcavecchia 37-36_73

José María Olazábal 36-37_73

Retief Goosen 37-36_73

Mike Weir 39-34_73

Corey Pavin 37-37_74

Rich Beem 37-37_74

Olin Browne 37-37_74

Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74

Tom Gillis 39-35_74

Ken Duke 38-37_75

Kirk Triplett 35-40_75

Stephen Dodd 36-39_75

Scott Dunlap 37-39_76

Robert Allenby 38-38_76

Jesper Parnevik 37-40_77

David McKenzie 39-38_77

Tim Herron 38-39_77

Larry Mize 38-40_78

David Frost 43-38_81

