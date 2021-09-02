Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 6:07 pm
< a min read
      
Thursday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $46 Million
First Round

Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67  -13

Jon Rahm 34-31_65  -11

Harris English 34-32_66   -8

Bryson DeChambeau 36-33_69   -8

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

Viktor Hovland 31-35_66   -7

Cameron Smith 32-36_68   -7

Justin Thomas 36-31_67   -7

Kevin Na 34-32_66   -6

Tony Finau 38-34_72   -6

Billy Horschel 33-32_65   -5

Brooks Koepka 32-35_67   -5

Jason Kokrak 33-34_67   -5

        Read more: Sports News

Dustin Johnson 35-33_68   -5

Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68   -5

Jordan Spieth 34-35_69   -5

Abraham Ancer 35-34_69   -5

Scottie Scheffler 34-33_67   -4

Corey Conners 34-33_67   -4

Xander Schauffele 35-33_68   -4

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Rory McIlroy 32-36_68   -4

Collin Morikawa 35-35_70   -3

Sam Burns 37-34_71   -3

Sergio Garcia 35-33_68   -2

Sungjae Im 33-38_71   -2

Erik van Rooyen 36-33_69   -1

Stewart Cink 35-37_72   +1

Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72   +1

Patrick Reed 35-37_72   +2

Daniel Berger 37-35_72   +2

Hideki Matsuyama 39-38_77   +6

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|30 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Double rainbow over Canyonlands National Park in Utah