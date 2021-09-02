PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

|Thursday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Purse: $46 Million
|First Round
Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67 -13
Jon Rahm 34-31_65 -11
Harris English 34-32_66 -8
Bryson DeChambeau 36-33_69 -8
Viktor Hovland 31-35_66 -7
Cameron Smith 32-36_68 -7
Justin Thomas 36-31_67 -7
Kevin Na 34-32_66 -6
Tony Finau 38-34_72 -6
Billy Horschel 33-32_65 -5
Brooks Koepka 32-35_67 -5
Jason Kokrak 33-34_67 -5
Dustin Johnson 35-33_68 -5
Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68 -5
Jordan Spieth 34-35_69 -5
Abraham Ancer 35-34_69 -5
Scottie Scheffler 34-33_67 -4
Corey Conners 34-33_67 -4
Xander Schauffele 35-33_68 -4
Rory McIlroy 32-36_68 -4
Collin Morikawa 35-35_70 -3
Sam Burns 37-34_71 -3
Sergio Garcia 35-33_68 -2
Sungjae Im 33-38_71 -2
Erik van Rooyen 36-33_69 -1
Stewart Cink 35-37_72 +1
Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72 +1
Patrick Reed 35-37_72 +2
Daniel Berger 37-35_72 +2
Hideki Matsuyama 39-38_77 +6
