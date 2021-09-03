Trending:
PGA Tour Championship Scores

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 6:34 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
Purse: $46 Million
Second Round

Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133

Jon Rahm 65-65_130

Bryson DeChambeau 69-67_136

Justin Thomas 67-67_134

Tony Finau 72-67_139

Kevin Na 66-67_133

Viktor Hovland 66-68_134

Cameron Smith 68-68_136

Harris English 66-69_135

Rory McIlroy 68-66_134

Jordan Spieth 69-67_136

Louis Oosthuizen 68-67_135

Jason Kokrak 67-68_135

Billy Horschel 65-68_133

Dustin Johnson 68-69_137

Xander Schauffele 68-69_137

Abraham Ancer 69-70_139

Brooks Koepka 67-71_138

Sam Burns 71-70_141

Sergio Garcia 68-70_138

Sungjae Im 71-70_141

Scottie Scheffler 67-72_139

Corey Conners 67-72_139

Stewart Cink 72-68_140

Collin Morikawa 70-73_143

Daniel Berger 72-69_141

Hideki Matsuyama 77-65_142

Patrick Reed 72-69_141

Joaquin Niemann 72-71_143

Erik van Rooyen 69-73_142

