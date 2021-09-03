PGA Tour Championship Scores

|Friday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Purse: $46 Million
|Second Round
Patrick Cantlay 67-66_133
Jon Rahm 65-65_130
Bryson DeChambeau 69-67_136
Justin Thomas 67-67_134
Tony Finau 72-67_139
Kevin Na 66-67_133
Viktor Hovland 66-68_134
Cameron Smith 68-68_136
Harris English 66-69_135
Rory McIlroy 68-66_134
Jordan Spieth 69-67_136
Louis Oosthuizen 68-67_135
Jason Kokrak 67-68_135
Billy Horschel 65-68_133
Dustin Johnson 68-69_137
Xander Schauffele 68-69_137
Abraham Ancer 69-70_139
Brooks Koepka 67-71_138
Sam Burns 71-70_141
Sergio Garcia 68-70_138
Sungjae Im 71-70_141
Scottie Scheffler 67-72_139
Corey Conners 67-72_139
Stewart Cink 72-68_140
Collin Morikawa 70-73_143
Daniel Berger 72-69_141
Hideki Matsuyama 77-65_142
Patrick Reed 72-69_141
Joaquin Niemann 72-71_143
Erik van Rooyen 69-73_142
