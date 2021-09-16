PGA Tour Fortinet Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Silverado Resort and Spa North
|Napa, Calif.
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,123; Par: 72
|First Round
Chez Reavie 30-35_065 -7
Cameron Tringale 33-33_066 -6
Adam Hadwin 33-33_066 -6
Nate Lashley 34-33_067 -5
Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness
Max Homa 34-33_067 -5
Scott Stallings 36-31_067 -5
Troy Merritt 36-31_067 -5
Jason Dufner 32-35_067 -5
Mito Pereira 31-36_067 -5
Patrick Rodgers 33-35_068 -4
Si Woo Kim 36-32_068 -4
Peter Uihlein 32-36_068 -4
Wyndham Clark 34-34_068 -4
Dawie van der Walt 33-35_068 -4
John Augenstein 33-35_068 -4
Harold Varner III 34-34_068 -4
Maverick McNealy 33-35_068 -4
Brandt Snedeker 33-35_068 -4
Will Zalatoris 35-33_068 -4
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Austin Cook 36-32_068 -4
Adam Schenk 35-33_068 -4
Bronson Burgoon 34-34_068 -4
Greyson Sigg 34-34_068 -4
Bill Haas 34-35_069 -3
Jamie Lovemark 36-33_069 -3
Russell Knox 35-34_069 -3
Jonathan Byrd 34-35_069 -3
Sean O’Hair 34-35_069 -3
Talor Gooch 35-34_069 -3
Kevin Na 35-34_069 -3
Nick Hardy 36-33_069 -3
Scott Gutschewski 35-34_069 -3
Justin Lower 35-34_069 -3
Sam Ryder 35-34_069 -3
Hideki Matsuyama 34-35_069 -3
Marc Leishman 36-33_069 -3
Patton Kizzire 34-35_069 -3
Charley Hoffman 34-35_069 -3
Scott Piercy 35-34_069 -3
Sahith Theegala 35-34_069 -3
Pat Perez 35-35_070 -2
Ben Martin 36-34_070 -2
J.J. Spaun 35-35_070 -2
Webb Simpson 34-36_070 -2
Emiliano Grillo 36-34_070 -2
Danny Willett 35-35_070 -2
Adam Long 34-36_070 -2
Phil Mickelson 37-33_070 -2
Kevin Tway 34-36_070 -2
Sung Kang 33-37_070 -2
Martin Trainer 37-33_070 -2
Doug Ghim 35-35_070 -2
Scott Brown 33-37_070 -2
Aaron Rai 35-35_070 -2
Seth Reeves 35-35_070 -2
Dylan Wu 35-35_070 -2
Justin Suh 37-33_070 -2
Adam Svensson 36-34_070 -2
David Skinns 32-38_070 -2
Paul Barjon 35-35_070 -2
Callum Tarren 32-38_070 -2
D.J. Trahan 37-33_070 -2
Beau Hossler 35-35_070 -2
Tyler McCumber 35-35_070 -2
Brendan Steele 33-37_070 -2
Jim Herman 37-33_070 -2
Matt Kuchar 34-36_070 -2
Charles Howell III 33-37_070 -2
Nick Taylor 37-33_070 -2
Roger Sloan 35-35_070 -2
Mark Hubbard 35-35_070 -2
Vaughn Taylor 36-34_070 -2
Joseph Bramlett 35-35_070 -2
Jim Knous 34-36_070 -2
Austin Smotherman 35-35_070 -2
Andrew Novak 35-35_070 -2
Peter Malnati 36-35_071 -1
Kyle Stanley 36-35_071 -1
Brendon Todd 37-34_071 -1
J.B. Holmes 35-36_071 -1
Hank Lebioda 36-35_071 -1
Harry Higgs 36-35_071 -1
Luke List 35-36_071 -1
Danny Lee 36-35_071 -1
Nick Watney 35-36_071 -1
Lucas Herbert 34-37_071 -1
Kevin Yu 36-35_071 -1
Curtis Thompson 35-36_071 -1
John Huh 37-34_071 -1
Tom Hoge 35-36_071 -1
Doc Redman 36-35_071 -1
Cameron Percy 34-37_071 -1
Kelly Kraft 36-35_071 -1
C.T. Pan 37-34_071 -1
William McGirt 35-36_071 -1
Chesson Hadley 34-37_071 -1
Aaron Baddeley 34-37_071 -1
Vincent Whaley 35-36_071 -1
Brandon Wu 36-35_071 -1
Michael Gligic 37-34_071 -1
Taylor Pendrith 36-35_071 -1
Hayden Buckley 35-36_071 -1
Turk Pettit 36-35_071 -1
Andrew Putnam 34-38_072 E
David Hearn 37-35_072 E
Michael Kim 37-35_072 E
Sepp Straka 38-34_072 E
Michael Thompson 35-37_072 E
Jon Rahm 37-35_072 E
Chris Stroud 34-38_072 E
Kristoffer Ventura 35-37_072 E
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-37_072 E
Ryan Armour 34-38_072 E
Seung-Yul Noh 35-37_072 E
Denny McCarthy 35-37_072 E
Davis Riley 37-35_072 E
Max McGreevy 36-36_072 E
Bo Hoag 37-35_072 E
Quade Cummins 36-36_072 E
Lanto Griffin 39-34_073 +1
Cameron Champ 34-39_073 +1
Brice Garnett 37-36_073 +1
Chase Seiffert 36-37_073 +1
Lee Hodges 37-36_073 +1
Trevor Werbylo 38-35_073 +1
Jonas Blixt 36-37_073 +1
Matthew NeSmith 37-36_073 +1
James Hahn 37-36_073 +1
Trey Mullinax 34-39_073 +1
Joshua Creel 37-36_073 +1
David Lipsky 37-36_073 +1
Chad Ramey 39-34_073 +1
Brandon Hagy 35-39_074 +2
Kramer Hickok 38-36_074 +2
Dylan Frittelli 38-36_074 +2
Ted Potter, Jr. 40-34_074 +2
Taylor Moore 37-37_074 +2
Ryan Moore 37-37_074 +2
Tyler Duncan 36-38_074 +2
Kevin Stadler 36-38_074 +2
Josh McCarthy 38-36_074 +2
Ben Kohles 35-39_074 +2
Brett Drewitt 37-37_074 +2
Cameron Young 36-39_075 +3
Jared Wolfe 39-36_075 +3
Bo Van Pelt 35-40_075 +3
Alex Smalley 37-38_075 +3
Stephan Jaeger 40-35_075 +3
Kurt Kitayama 39-37_076 +4
Sebastián Muñoz 36-40_076 +4
J.T. Poston 37-39_076 +4
Andrew Landry 37-40_077 +5
Brian Stuard 38-39_077 +5
Hudson Swafford 39-38_077 +5
Kevin Chappell 38-40_078 +6
Michael Duncan 38-40_078 +6
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments