PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Miss.
|Purse $7 million
|Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
|First Round
Sahith Theegala 33-31_64
Nick Watney 33-32_65
Harold Varner III 32-33_65
Roger Sloan 33-33_66
Kurt Kitayama 32-34_66
Si Woo Kim 32-34_66
Adam Hadwin 35-32_67
Patton Kizzire 34-33_67
Sungjae Im 35-32_67
Corey Conners 37-30_67
Lucas Glover 32-35_67
Andy Ogletree 34-33_67
Taylor Moore 33-34_67
Gary Woodland 34-33_67
Hayden Buckley 36-31_67
Cameron Young 31-36_67
Henrik Norlander 35-33_68
Kevin Streelman 34-34_68
Andrew Landry 32-36_68
C.T. Pan 35-33_68
Sam Burns 33-35_68
Tyler Duncan 35-33_68
Joel Dahmen 38-30_68
Matthew Wolff 35-33_68
Vincent Whaley 33-35_68
Aaron Wise 34-34_68
Austin Cook 35-33_68
Doug Ghim 36-32_68
Lanto Griffin 35-33_68
Sung Kang 32-36_68
Stephan Jaeger 33-35_68
Doc Redman 34-35_69
Luke List 36-33_69
Martin Laird 34-35_69
William McGirt 35-34_69
J.T. Poston 35-34_69
Denny McCarthy 37-32_69
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 36-33_69
Lucas Herbert 33-36_69
Brendan Steele 37-32_69
Rory Sabbatini 34-35_69
Anirban Lahiri 38-31_69
J.J. Spaun 35-34_69
Dylan Frittelli 35-34_69
Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69
Chesson Hadley 35-34_69
Charley Hoffman 37-32_69
Brandon Wu 36-33_69
Kyle Reifers 34-35_69
Emiliano Grillo 34-36_70
Sam Ryder 36-34_70
Michael Thompson 34-36_70
Chad Ramey 35-35_70
Trey Mullinax 36-34_70
Dylan Wu 35-35_70
Grant Hirschman 34-36_70
Quade Cummins 35-35_70
Brian Stuard 35-35_70
Adam Long 35-35_70
Nate Lashley 36-34_70
Jimmy Walker 36-34_70
Sergio Garcia 35-35_70
Peter Malnati 36-34_70
Will Zalatoris 36-34_70
Chris Kirk 34-36_70
Paul Barjon 33-37_70
Ben Kohles 36-34_70
Nick Hardy 36-34_70
Joseph Bramlett 34-36_70
Davis Thompson 34-36_70
John Huh 34-37_71
Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-35_71
Robert Streb 36-35_71
Chez Reavie 35-36_71
Carlos Ortiz 35-36_71
Brandon Hagy 33-38_71
Wyndham Clark 38-33_71
Matthias Schwab 35-36_71
John Augenstein 39-32_71
Callum Tarren 39-32_71
Davis Riley 36-35_71
Seth Reeves 37-34_71
Scott Stallings 35-36_71
Kramer Hickok 34-37_71
Russell Knox 36-35_71
Camilo Villegas 33-38_71
Brian Gay 35-36_71
Martin Trainer 36-35_71
Hudson Swafford 37-34_71
Kevin Chappell 37-34_71
Sebastián Muñoz 37-34_71
Cameron Tringale 35-36_71
Ryan Moore 35-36_71
Tyler McCumber 35-36_71
Mito Pereira 35-36_71
Dawie van der Walt 36-35_71
Cohen Trolio 35-36_71
David Lipsky 36-35_71
Taylor Pendrith 37-34_71
Seung-Yul Noh 35-37_72
Mackenzie Hughes 35-37_72
Adam Schenk 37-35_72
Bill Haas 35-37_72
Seamus Power 37-35_72
K.H. Lee 35-37_72
Brendon Todd 37-35_72
Cam Davis 36-36_72
Brice Garnett 36-36_72
Matt Wallace 35-37_72
Scott Gutschewski 36-36_72
Andrew Novak 38-34_72
Curtis Thompson 36-36_72
Bo Van Pelt 35-37_72
Keegan Bradley 38-34_72
Ryan Armour 38-34_72
Lee Hodges 37-35_72
Max McGreevy 35-37_72
Keith Mitchell 38-35_73
Zach Johnson 34-39_73
Bronson Burgoon 36-37_73
Tom Hoge 36-37_73
Sepp Straka 36-37_73
Jared Wolfe 38-35_73
Michael Gligic 37-36_73
Aaron Rai 37-36_73
Joshua Creel 37-37_74
Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74
Nick Taylor 38-36_74
Kevin Tway 37-37_74
Adam Svensson 40-34_74
Greg Sonnier 37-37_74
Jonas Blixt 39-36_75
Scott Piercy 38-37_75
Brett Drewitt 37-38_75
Andrew Putnam 36-39_75
Cody Gribble 36-39_75
Kelly Kraft 39-37_76
Sam Saunders 39-37_76
David Skinns 38-38_76
Alex Smalley 38-38_76
Greyson Sigg 41-36_77
Richy Werenski 39-41_80
Kevin Stadler 44-39_83
