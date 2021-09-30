Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 8:46 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse $7 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
First Round

Sahith Theegala 33-31_64

Nick Watney 33-32_65

Harold Varner III 32-33_65

Roger Sloan 33-33_66

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn from agency and industry executives as they explore why protecting data requires a comprehensive approach involving every part of the IT chain – people, policy, infrastructure and applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Kurt Kitayama 32-34_66

Si Woo Kim 32-34_66

Adam Hadwin 35-32_67

Patton Kizzire 34-33_67

Sungjae Im 35-32_67

Corey Conners 37-30_67

Lucas Glover 32-35_67

Andy Ogletree 34-33_67

        Read more: Sports News

Taylor Moore 33-34_67

Gary Woodland 34-33_67

Hayden Buckley 36-31_67

Cameron Young 31-36_67

Henrik Norlander 35-33_68

Kevin Streelman 34-34_68

Andrew Landry 32-36_68

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

C.T. Pan 35-33_68

Sam Burns 33-35_68

Tyler Duncan 35-33_68

Joel Dahmen 38-30_68

Matthew Wolff 35-33_68

Vincent Whaley 33-35_68

Aaron Wise 34-34_68

Austin Cook 35-33_68

Doug Ghim 36-32_68

Lanto Griffin 35-33_68

Sung Kang 32-36_68

Stephan Jaeger 33-35_68

Doc Redman 34-35_69

Luke List 36-33_69

Martin Laird 34-35_69

William McGirt 35-34_69

J.T. Poston 35-34_69

Denny McCarthy 37-32_69

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 36-33_69

Lucas Herbert 33-36_69

Brendan Steele 37-32_69

Rory Sabbatini 34-35_69

Anirban Lahiri 38-31_69

J.J. Spaun 35-34_69

Dylan Frittelli 35-34_69

Brandt Snedeker 33-36_69

Chesson Hadley 35-34_69

Charley Hoffman 37-32_69

Brandon Wu 36-33_69

Kyle Reifers 34-35_69

Emiliano Grillo 34-36_70

Sam Ryder 36-34_70

Michael Thompson 34-36_70

Chad Ramey 35-35_70

Trey Mullinax 36-34_70

Dylan Wu 35-35_70

Grant Hirschman 34-36_70

Quade Cummins 35-35_70

Brian Stuard 35-35_70

Adam Long 35-35_70

Nate Lashley 36-34_70

Jimmy Walker 36-34_70

Sergio Garcia 35-35_70

Peter Malnati 36-34_70

Will Zalatoris 36-34_70

Chris Kirk 34-36_70

Paul Barjon 33-37_70

Ben Kohles 36-34_70

Nick Hardy 36-34_70

Joseph Bramlett 34-36_70

Davis Thompson 34-36_70

John Huh 34-37_71

Patrick Rodgers 34-37_71

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 36-35_71

Robert Streb 36-35_71

Chez Reavie 35-36_71

Carlos Ortiz 35-36_71

Brandon Hagy 33-38_71

Wyndham Clark 38-33_71

Matthias Schwab 35-36_71

John Augenstein 39-32_71

Callum Tarren 39-32_71

Davis Riley 36-35_71

Seth Reeves 37-34_71

Scott Stallings 35-36_71

Kramer Hickok 34-37_71

Russell Knox 36-35_71

Camilo Villegas 33-38_71

Brian Gay 35-36_71

Martin Trainer 36-35_71

Hudson Swafford 37-34_71

Kevin Chappell 37-34_71

Sebastián Muñoz 37-34_71

Cameron Tringale 35-36_71

Ryan Moore 35-36_71

Tyler McCumber 35-36_71

Mito Pereira 35-36_71

Dawie van der Walt 36-35_71

Cohen Trolio 35-36_71

David Lipsky 36-35_71

Taylor Pendrith 37-34_71

Seung-Yul Noh 35-37_72

Mackenzie Hughes 35-37_72

Adam Schenk 37-35_72

Bill Haas 35-37_72

Seamus Power 37-35_72

K.H. Lee 35-37_72

Brendon Todd 37-35_72

Cam Davis 36-36_72

Brice Garnett 36-36_72

Matt Wallace 35-37_72

Scott Gutschewski 36-36_72

Andrew Novak 38-34_72

Curtis Thompson 36-36_72

Bo Van Pelt 35-37_72

Keegan Bradley 38-34_72

Ryan Armour 38-34_72

Lee Hodges 37-35_72

Max McGreevy 35-37_72

Keith Mitchell 38-35_73

Zach Johnson 34-39_73

Bronson Burgoon 36-37_73

Tom Hoge 36-37_73

Sepp Straka 36-37_73

Jared Wolfe 38-35_73

Michael Gligic 37-36_73

Aaron Rai 37-36_73

Joshua Creel 37-37_74

Matthew NeSmith 36-38_74

Nick Taylor 38-36_74

Kevin Tway 37-37_74

Adam Svensson 40-34_74

Greg Sonnier 37-37_74

Jonas Blixt 39-36_75

Scott Piercy 38-37_75

Brett Drewitt 37-38_75

Andrew Putnam 36-39_75

Cody Gribble 36-39_75

Kelly Kraft 39-37_76

Sam Saunders 39-37_76

David Skinns 38-38_76

Alex Smalley 38-38_76

Greyson Sigg 41-36_77

Richy Werenski 39-41_80

Kevin Stadler 44-39_83

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|26 AREMA 2021 Virtual Conference
9|27 NFPA 72, National Fire Alarm and...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Republicans win 2021 Congressional Baseball Game