Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|12
|11
|11
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Herrera cf-lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Miller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Overton p
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Realmuto ph-c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|
|Ponce p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|051
|000
|000
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|005
|003
|22x
|—
|12
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (24), McCutchen (23), Segura (27). HR_Hayes (6), Moran (9), Gregorius (12), Torreyes (7), Realmuto (16). SF_Segura (4).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Overton
|2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Ponce
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Banda L,2-2 BS,0-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Mears
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhl
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,9-8
|6
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|8
|Bradley H,13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Falter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:21. A_16,154 (42,792).
