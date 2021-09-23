Trending:
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 6 6 Totals 34 12 11 11
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 3 Herrera cf-lf 5 2 3 0
Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 1 0 0
Moran 1b 4 2 2 1 McCutchen lf 3 2 1 1
Alford lf 4 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Newman 2b 3 1 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
Perez c 3 0 0 0 B.Miller 1b 2 0 1 1
Overton p 1 1 1 2 Realmuto ph-c 3 2 3 4
Ponce p 1 0 0 0 Galvis 3b 5 0 0 0
Banda p 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1
Mears p 0 0 0 0 Knapp c 2 0 0 0
Difo ph 1 0 0 0 Vierling ph-1b 1 1 0 0
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 Nola p 1 1 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ph 1 1 1 3
Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 051 000 000 6
Philadelphia 005 003 22x 12

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (24), McCutchen (23), Segura (27). HR_Hayes (6), Moran (9), Gregorius (12), Torreyes (7), Realmuto (16). SF_Segura (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Overton 2 2-3 2 4 4 2 4
Ponce 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2
Banda L,2-2 BS,0-4 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1
Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kuhl 1 1 2 2 2 3
De Los Santos 1 3 2 2 1 1
Philadelphia
Nola W,9-8 6 6 6 6 1 8
Bradley H,13 1 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 0
Falter 1 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:21. A_16,154 (42,792).

