Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 6 6 2 9
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .259
Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293
Moran 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .266
Alford lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216
Newman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .141
Overton p 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 12 11 11 7 12
Herrera cf-lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .257
Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .297
Harper rf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .312
McCutchen lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .223
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
B.Miller 1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .230
a-Realmuto ph-c 3 2 3 4 0 0 .270
Galvis 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .210
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156
b-Vierling ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .340
Nola p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .149
c-Torreyes ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .244
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Pittsburgh 051 000 000_6 6 0
Philadelphia 005 003 22x_12 11 0

a-singled for B.Miller in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-homered for Nola in the 6th. d-grounded out for Mears in the 7th. e-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (24), McCutchen (23), Segura (27). HR_Hayes (6), off Nola; Moran (9), off Nola; Gregorius (12), off Overton; Torreyes (7), off Banda; Realmuto (16), off Kuhl. RBIs_Overton 2 (2), Hayes 3 (36), Moran (46), Gregorius (49), Segura (57), McCutchen (76), B.Miller (46), Torreyes 3 (39), Realmuto 4 (72). SF_Segura.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 3; Philadelphia 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Gregorius. GIDP_Moran.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Vierling).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Overton 2 2-3 2 4 4 2 4 64 4.70
Ponce 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 6.88
Banda, L, 2-2, BS, 0-4 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 34 4.71
Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.57
Kuhl 1 1 2 2 2 3 28 5.00
De Los Santos 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 6.89
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 9-8 6 6 6 6 1 8 84 4.64
Bradley, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.71
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.81
Falter 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.12

Inherited runners-scored_Ponce 1-1, Mears 1-0. IBB_off Banda (Vierling), off De Los Santos (Harper). PB_Perez 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:21. A_16,154 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives