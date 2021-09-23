Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|2
|9
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Moran 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Alford lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Tucker ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Newman 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.141
|Overton p
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Ponce p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Banda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Mears p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Difo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Kuhl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.048
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|12
|11
|11
|7
|12
|
|Herrera cf-lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.297
|Harper rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.312
|McCutchen lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.223
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|B.Miller 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|a-Realmuto ph-c
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.270
|Galvis 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Gregorius ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.210
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|b-Vierling ph-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.340
|Nola p
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.149
|c-Torreyes ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.244
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jankowski cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Pittsburgh
|051
|000
|000_6
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|005
|003
|22x_12
|11
|0
a-singled for B.Miller in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-homered for Nola in the 6th. d-grounded out for Mears in the 7th. e-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (24), McCutchen (23), Segura (27). HR_Hayes (6), off Nola; Moran (9), off Nola; Gregorius (12), off Overton; Torreyes (7), off Banda; Realmuto (16), off Kuhl. RBIs_Overton 2 (2), Hayes 3 (36), Moran (46), Gregorius (49), Segura (57), McCutchen (76), B.Miller (46), Torreyes 3 (39), Realmuto 4 (72). SF_Segura.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 3; Philadelphia 4 for 7.
Runners moved up_Galvis, Gregorius. GIDP_Moran.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Vierling).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Overton
|2
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|4
|64
|4.70
|Ponce
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|27
|6.88
|Banda, L, 2-2, BS, 0-4
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|34
|4.71
|Mears
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5.57
|Kuhl
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|28
|5.00
|De Los Santos
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|22
|6.89
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 9-8
|6
|
|6
|6
|6
|1
|8
|84
|4.64
|Bradley, H, 13
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.71
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.81
|Falter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.12
Inherited runners-scored_Ponce 1-1, Mears 1-0. IBB_off Banda (Vierling), off De Los Santos (Harper). PB_Perez 2(2).
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:21. A_16,154 (42,792).
