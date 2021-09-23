Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 6

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 6 6 6 2 9 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 3 0 0 .259 Tsutsugo rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .293 Moran 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .266 Alford lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Tucker ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .216 Newman 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .222 Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .141 Overton p 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Ponce p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Banda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mears p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Difo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Kuhl p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .048 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 12 11 11 7 12 Herrera cf-lf 5 2 3 0 0 0 .257 Segura 2b 4 1 1 1 0 3 .297 Harper rf 2 1 0 0 3 1 .312 McCutchen lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .223 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 B.Miller 1b 2 0 1 1 0 1 .230 a-Realmuto ph-c 3 2 3 4 0 0 .270 Galvis 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Gregorius ss 3 1 1 1 1 0 .210 Knapp c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .156 b-Vierling ph-1b 1 1 0 0 1 1 .340 Nola p 1 1 0 0 1 1 .149 c-Torreyes ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .244 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jankowski cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248

Pittsburgh 051 000 000_6 6 0 Philadelphia 005 003 22x_12 11 0

a-singled for B.Miller in the 6th. b-intentionally walked for Knapp in the 6th. c-homered for Nola in the 6th. d-grounded out for Mears in the 7th. e-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 1, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Herrera (24), McCutchen (23), Segura (27). HR_Hayes (6), off Nola; Moran (9), off Nola; Gregorius (12), off Overton; Torreyes (7), off Banda; Realmuto (16), off Kuhl. RBIs_Overton 2 (2), Hayes 3 (36), Moran (46), Gregorius (49), Segura (57), McCutchen (76), B.Miller (46), Torreyes 3 (39), Realmuto 4 (72). SF_Segura.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 0; Philadelphia 1 (Galvis). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 3; Philadelphia 4 for 7.

Runners moved up_Galvis, Gregorius. GIDP_Moran.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Vierling).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Overton 2 2-3 2 4 4 2 4 64 4.70 Ponce 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 27 6.88 Banda, L, 2-2, BS, 0-4 1 2-3 3 3 3 2 1 34 4.71 Mears 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 5.57 Kuhl 1 1 2 2 2 3 28 5.00 De Los Santos 1 3 2 2 1 1 22 6.89

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 9-8 6 6 6 6 1 8 84 4.64 Bradley, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.71 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.81 Falter 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 5.12

Inherited runners-scored_Ponce 1-1, Mears 1-0. IBB_off Banda (Vierling), off De Los Santos (Harper). PB_Perez 2(2).

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:21. A_16,154 (42,792).

