Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:05 pm
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 7 2 Totals 36 3 9 3
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0
Hays lf 4 0 1 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 0
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2
Severino c 5 0 1 0 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 Vierling ph 1 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
Martin ss 3 1 0 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1
Gutierrez 3b 2 1 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Greene p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 Williams 1b 1 0 0 0
Diplán p 0 0 0 0 Galvis 3b 4 0 2 0
Urías ph 1 0 1 1 Medina p 1 0 0 0
Ellis pr 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Eshelman p 1 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Tate p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 1 1 0 0
Hanhold p 0 0 0 0
Mountcastle ph 1 0 0 0
T.Wells p 0 0 0 0
Wynns c 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 100 000 1 2
Philadelphia 000 001 000 2 3

E_Gregorius (17). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Mullins (36), Valaika (6), Hays (23), Realmuto (25), McCutchen (22), Harper (39). 3B_Realmuto (4). SB_Realmuto (13). S_Torreyes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2
Diplán 2 2 0 0 1 2
Eshelman H,1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Tate BS,2-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Abad 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hanhold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1
Valdez L,2-2 BS,8-13 2-3 1 2 1 1 1
Philadelphia
Medina 3 2-3 4 1 1 2 3
Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Neris 2 1 0 0 0 1
Kennedy W,3-1 2 1 1 0 1 1

HBP_Medina 2 (Hays,Martin), Greene (Realmuto). WP_Greene, Hanhold.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dave Rackley.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

T_3:40. A_18,955 (42,792).

