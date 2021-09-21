Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Diplán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Medina p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ellis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eshelman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mountcastle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|T.Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|1
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|2
|—
|3
E_Gregorius (17). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Mullins (36), Valaika (6), Hays (23), Realmuto (25), McCutchen (22), Harper (39). 3B_Realmuto (4). SB_Realmuto (13). S_Torreyes (5).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Diplán
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Eshelman H,1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Tate BS,2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abad
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanhold
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Valdez L,2-2 BS,8-13
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Medina
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Alvarado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy W,3-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Medina 2 (Hays,Martin), Greene (Realmuto). WP_Greene, Hanhold.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:40. A_18,955 (42,792).
