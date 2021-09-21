Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.257
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Valdez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Martin ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Gutierrez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Greene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McKenna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Diplán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Urías ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|1-Ellis pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Eshelman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tate p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Abad p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hanhold p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mountcastle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|T.Wells p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.295
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.313
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|d-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Williams 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Galvis 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Medina p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.093
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Torreyes ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Baltimore
|000
|100
|000
|1_2
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|2_3
|9
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-pinch hit for Greene in the 2nd. b-singled for Diplán in the 4th. c-grounded out for Alvarado in the 5th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. e-popped out for Hanhold in the 9th.
1-ran for Urías in the 4th.
E_Gregorius (17). LOB_Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Mullins (36), Valaika (6), Hays (23), Realmuto (25), McCutchen (22), Harper (39). 3B_Realmuto (4). RBIs_Urías (38), Hays (68), McCutchen (73), Realmuto 2 (67). SB_Realmuto (13). S_Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, McKenna, Mullins, Eshelman, Severino); Philadelphia 6 (Miller 2, Realmuto, Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 15.
Runners moved up_Mullins, Segura, Realmuto, Herrera. GIDP_Valaika, Mancini.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Segura, Miller; Galvis, Segura, Miller).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|5.59
|Diplán
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|4.56
|Eshelman, H, 1
|2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|39
|7.50
|Tate, BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.57
|Abad
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.43
|Hanhold
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.18
|T.Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.02
|Valdez, L, 2-2, BS, 8-13
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|5.87
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Medina
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|69
|1.59
|Alvarado
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.91
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.78
|Neris
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.41
|Kennedy, W, 3-1
|2
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|30
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-1, Hanhold 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Mancini), off Valdez (Harper). HBP_Medina 2 (Hays,Martin), Greene (Realmuto). WP_Greene, Hanhold.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:40. A_18,955 (42,792).
