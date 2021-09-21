Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 7 2 3 7 Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .302 Hays lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .257 Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .194 Martin ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .257 Gutierrez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .204 Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Diplán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Urías ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .279 1-Ellis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Eshelman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hanhold p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Mountcastle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10 Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .255 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .313 Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .265 Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225 d-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Williams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Galvis 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267 Medina p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .093 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Torreyes ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .241

Baltimore 000 100 000 1_2 7 0 Philadelphia 000 001 000 2_3 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Greene in the 2nd. b-singled for Diplán in the 4th. c-grounded out for Alvarado in the 5th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. e-popped out for Hanhold in the 9th.

1-ran for Urías in the 4th.

E_Gregorius (17). LOB_Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Mullins (36), Valaika (6), Hays (23), Realmuto (25), McCutchen (22), Harper (39). 3B_Realmuto (4). RBIs_Urías (38), Hays (68), McCutchen (73), Realmuto 2 (67). SB_Realmuto (13). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, McKenna, Mullins, Eshelman, Severino); Philadelphia 6 (Miller 2, Realmuto, Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Segura, Realmuto, Herrera. GIDP_Valaika, Mancini.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Segura, Miller; Galvis, Segura, Miller).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 5.59 Diplán 2 2 0 0 1 2 34 4.56 Eshelman, H, 1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 39 7.50 Tate, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.57 Abad 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.43 Hanhold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.18 T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.02 Valdez, L, 2-2, BS, 8-13 2-3 1 2 1 1 1 9 5.87

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Medina 3 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 69 1.59 Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.91 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.78 Neris 2 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.41 Kennedy, W, 3-1 2 1 1 0 1 1 30 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-1, Hanhold 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Mancini), off Valdez (Harper). HBP_Medina 2 (Hays,Martin), Greene (Realmuto). WP_Greene, Hanhold.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:40. A_18,955 (42,792).

