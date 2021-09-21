Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:05 pm
2 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 7 2 3 7
Mullins cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .302
Hays lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .254
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .257
Severino c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .239
Valdez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .194
Martin ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .257
Gutierrez 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .204
Greene p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-McKenna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Diplán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Urías ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .279
1-Ellis pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Eshelman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tate p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Abad p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hanhold p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mountcastle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
T.Wells p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wynns c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10
Herrera cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .255
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .295
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 1 2 .313
Realmuto c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .265
Miller 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .225
d-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Williams 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Galvis 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .267
Medina p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .093
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Torreyes ss 1 1 0 0 0 1 .241
Baltimore 000 100 000 1_2 7 0
Philadelphia 000 001 000 2_3 9 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-pinch hit for Greene in the 2nd. b-singled for Diplán in the 4th. c-grounded out for Alvarado in the 5th. d-pinch hit for Miller in the 8th. e-popped out for Hanhold in the 9th.

1-ran for Urías in the 4th.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

E_Gregorius (17). LOB_Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Mullins (36), Valaika (6), Hays (23), Realmuto (25), McCutchen (22), Harper (39). 3B_Realmuto (4). RBIs_Urías (38), Hays (68), McCutchen (73), Realmuto 2 (67). SB_Realmuto (13). S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Mancini, McKenna, Mullins, Eshelman, Severino); Philadelphia 6 (Miller 2, Realmuto, Gregorius, Segura, McCutchen). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 11; Philadelphia 2 for 15.

Runners moved up_Mullins, Segura, Realmuto, Herrera. GIDP_Valaika, Mancini.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Galvis, Segura, Miller; Galvis, Segura, Miller).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 2 24 5.59
Diplán 2 2 0 0 1 2 34 4.56
Eshelman, H, 1 2 2-3 2 1 1 0 3 39 7.50
Tate, BS, 2-4 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.57
Abad 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 6.43
Hanhold 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.18
T.Wells 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.02
Valdez, L, 2-2, BS, 8-13 2-3 1 2 1 1 1 9 5.87
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Medina 3 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 69 1.59
Alvarado 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 3.91
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.78
Neris 2 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.41
Kennedy, W, 3-1 2 1 1 0 1 1 30 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-1, Hanhold 1-0, Alvarado 2-0. IBB_off Kennedy (Mancini), off Valdez (Harper). HBP_Medina 2 (Hays,Martin), Greene (Realmuto). WP_Greene, Hanhold.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:40. A_18,955 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska fall colors coming in hot at Arctic National Wildlife Refuge