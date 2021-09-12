Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

|Philadelphia
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 21, 10:03.
Phi_D.Smith 18 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:24.
Second Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 27, 14:56.
Phi_Goedert 9 pass from Hurts (Sanders run), :02.
Third Quarter
Phi_Gainwell 8 run (Elliott kick), 1:43.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Reagor 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:27.
Phi_FG Elliott 43, 1:15.
|Phi
|Atl
|First downs
|26
|20
|Total Net Yards
|429
|260
|Rushes-yards
|32-168
|26-124
|Passing
|261
|136
|Punt Returns
|4-19
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-35-0
|21-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-3
|3-28
|Punts
|4-46.5
|6-46.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|14-89
|11-94
|Time of Possession
|31:08
|28:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-74, Hurts 8-57, Gainwell 9-37. Atlanta, Patterson 7-54, Davis 15-49, K.Smith 2-13, Ryan 2-8.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 27-35-0-264. Atlanta, Ryan 21-35-0-164.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 6-71, Reagor 6-49, Goedert 4-42, Sanders 4-39, Watkins 3-23, Ertz 2-34, Gainwell 2-6. Atlanta, Ridley 5-51, Pitts 4-31, Hurst 4-28, Davis 3-23, K.Smith 3-18, Patterson 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
