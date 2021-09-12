On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 7 8 7 10 32
Atlanta 3 3 0 0 6

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 21, 10:03.

Phi_D.Smith 18 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:24.

Second Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 27, 14:56.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Phi_Goedert 9 pass from Hurts (Sanders run), :02.

Third Quarter

Phi_Gainwell 8 run (Elliott kick), 1:43.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Reagor 23 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 4:27.

Phi_FG Elliott 43, 1:15.

___

Phi Atl
First downs 26 20
Total Net Yards 429 260
Rushes-yards 32-168 26-124
Passing 261 136
Punt Returns 4-19 2-11
Kickoff Returns 2-40 2-29
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 27-35-0 21-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-3 3-28
Punts 4-46.5 6-46.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 14-89 11-94
Time of Possession 31:08 28:52

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 15-74, Hurts 8-57, Gainwell 9-37. Atlanta, Patterson 7-54, Davis 15-49, K.Smith 2-13, Ryan 2-8.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 27-35-0-264. Atlanta, Ryan 21-35-0-164.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Smith 6-71, Reagor 6-49, Goedert 4-42, Sanders 4-39, Watkins 3-23, Ertz 2-34, Gainwell 2-6. Atlanta, Ridley 5-51, Pitts 4-31, Hurst 4-28, Davis 3-23, K.Smith 3-18, Patterson 2-13.

        Read more: Sports News

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes