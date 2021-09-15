Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|1
|11
|
|Duffy 3b-ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.362
|Happ cf-lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Wisdom lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.237
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.234
|Rivas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Alcántara ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Alzolay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|b-Contreras ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Heuer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Megill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mills p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.037
|Effross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ortega cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|4
|2
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Galvis 3b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.232
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Suárez p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moniak lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Chicago
|000
|020
|021_5
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|310
|011_6
|11
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Suárez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Alzolay in the 8th.
E_Gregorius (16). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Schwindel (11), Duffy (6), Harper (34), Suárez (2). HR_Schwindel (12), off Suárez; Chirinos (5), off Alvarado; Duffy (4), off Kennedy; Galvis (4), off Mills; Realmuto (15), off Heuer. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (35), Chirinos 2 (15), Duffy (21), Galvis 2 (11), Realmuto 2 (62). SB_Realmuto (11), Harper (13). CS_Harper (3). S_Suárez, Moniak.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Chirinos 2, Ortega); Philadelphia 5 (Segura 2, Gregorius 2, Miller). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Bote, Gregorius, Knapp, Herrera. GIDP_Gregorius.
DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Alcántara, Schwindel).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|68
|4.50
|Effross
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.12
|Alzolay
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|4.81
|Heuer
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.57
|Megill, L, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|9.33
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|8
|94
|1.50
|Neris, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.39
|Alvarado, BS, 5-8
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|4.12
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.61
|Kennedy, W, 2-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|6.32
Inherited runners-scored_Effross 2-1, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Mills (Harper). HBP_Alvarado 2 (Happ,Rivas), Bradley (Contreras). WP_Alvarado. PB_Chirinos (4).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_3:12. A_16,299 (42,792).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments