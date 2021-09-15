Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 8 5 1 11 Duffy 3b-ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .266 Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .362 Happ cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .222 Wisdom lf-3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .237 Chirinos c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .234 Rivas rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281 Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067 b-Contreras ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .037 Effross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ortega cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .282

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 11 4 2 5 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Harper rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309 Realmuto 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .267 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217 McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Galvis 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .232 Knapp c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .160 Suárez p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moniak lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094

Chicago 000 020 021_5 8 0 Philadelphia 000 310 011_6 11 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Suárez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Alzolay in the 8th.

E_Gregorius (16). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Schwindel (11), Duffy (6), Harper (34), Suárez (2). HR_Schwindel (12), off Suárez; Chirinos (5), off Alvarado; Duffy (4), off Kennedy; Galvis (4), off Mills; Realmuto (15), off Heuer. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (35), Chirinos 2 (15), Duffy (21), Galvis 2 (11), Realmuto 2 (62). SB_Realmuto (11), Harper (13). CS_Harper (3). S_Suárez, Moniak.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Chirinos 2, Ortega); Philadelphia 5 (Segura 2, Gregorius 2, Miller). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bote, Gregorius, Knapp, Herrera. GIDP_Gregorius.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Alcántara, Schwindel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mills 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 68 4.50 Effross 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.12 Alzolay 2 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.81 Heuer 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 1.57 Megill, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 14 9.33

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 6 6 2 2 1 8 94 1.50 Neris, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.39 Alvarado, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 20 4.12 Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.61 Kennedy, W, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 6.32

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 2-1, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Mills (Harper). HBP_Alvarado 2 (Happ,Rivas), Bradley (Contreras). WP_Alvarado. PB_Chirinos (4).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:12. A_16,299 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.