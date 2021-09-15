Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 5

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 10:39 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 8 5 1 11
Duffy 3b-ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .266
Schwindel 1b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .362
Happ cf-lf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .222
Wisdom lf-3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .237
Chirinos c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .234
Rivas rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281
Bote 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192
Alcántara ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .199
Alzolay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .067
b-Contreras ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Heuer p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Megill p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mills p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .037
Effross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ortega cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 11 4 2 5
Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Harper rf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .309
Realmuto 1b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .267
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
McCutchen lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .218
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galvis 3b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .232
Knapp c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .160
Suárez p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moniak lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Chicago 000 020 021_5 8 0
Philadelphia 000 310 011_6 11 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Suárez in the 6th. b-hit by pitch for Alzolay in the 8th.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

E_Gregorius (16). LOB_Chicago 8, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Schwindel (11), Duffy (6), Harper (34), Suárez (2). HR_Schwindel (12), off Suárez; Chirinos (5), off Alvarado; Duffy (4), off Kennedy; Galvis (4), off Mills; Realmuto (15), off Heuer. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (35), Chirinos 2 (15), Duffy (21), Galvis 2 (11), Realmuto 2 (62). SB_Realmuto (11), Harper (13). CS_Harper (3). S_Suárez, Moniak.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Chirinos 2, Ortega); Philadelphia 5 (Segura 2, Gregorius 2, Miller). RISP_Chicago 2 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Bote, Gregorius, Knapp, Herrera. GIDP_Gregorius.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bote, Alcántara, Schwindel).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mills 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 68 4.50
Effross 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.12
Alzolay 2 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.81
Heuer 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 1.57
Megill, L, 1-2 2-3 1 1 0 0 0 14 9.33
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suárez 6 6 2 2 1 8 94 1.50
Neris, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.39
Alvarado, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 2 2 0 0 20 4.12
Bradley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.61
Kennedy, W, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 2 12 6.32

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 2-1, Bradley 1-0. IBB_off Mills (Harper). HBP_Alvarado 2 (Happ,Rivas), Bradley (Contreras). WP_Alvarado. PB_Chirinos (4).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_3:12. A_16,299 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USACE’s mobile Blue Roof sign-up vehicles are at new locations