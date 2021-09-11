Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 9:41 pm
< a min read
      
Colorado Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 7 1 Totals 33 6 9 6
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Vierling 1b 3 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 Miller ph-1b 1 1 1 1
Story ss 4 1 1 1 Segura 2b 5 2 2 1
Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 2 1 1
McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 0
Daza cf 4 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Kinley p 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1
Fernández p 0 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0
Welker ph 1 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 0 2 2
Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0
Freeland p 2 0 1 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Ruiz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Moniak lf 1 0 0 0
Colorado 000 001 000 1
Philadelphia 000 310 20x 6

E_Gregorius (16), Wheeler (2). DP_Colorado 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McMahon 2 (27), Herrera (21), McCutchen (18). HR_Story (21), Segura (12), Miller (18), Harper (31). SB_Herrera (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland L,5-8 6 5 4 4 4 3
Kinley 1 2 2 2 0 2
Fernández 1 2 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,13-9 6 2-3 4 1 1 2 8
Alvarado H,14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Neris 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_Wheeler (Hilliard). WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:17. A_23,232 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

