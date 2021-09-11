Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|310
|20x
|—
|6
E_Gregorius (16), Wheeler (2). DP_Colorado 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McMahon 2 (27), Herrera (21), McCutchen (18). HR_Story (21), Segura (12), Miller (18), Harper (31). SB_Herrera (6).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeland L,5-8
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Kinley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fernández
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,13-9
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|Alvarado H,14
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Wheeler (Hilliard). WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:17. A_23,232 (42,792).
