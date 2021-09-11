Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 7 1 3 9 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Rodgers 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Story ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .249 Cron 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 McMahon 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .259 Daza cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Hilliard lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Tapia lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fernández p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Welker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Nuñez c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184 Freeland p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .179 a-Ruiz ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .231

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 5 6 Vierling 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .345 b-Miller ph-1b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .231 Segura 2b 5 2 2 1 0 0 .297 Harper rf 3 2 1 1 1 0 .307 McCutchen lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .222 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .257 Gregorius ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .221 Torreyes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .261 Wheeler p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moniak lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .100

Colorado 000 001 000_1 7 0 Philadelphia 000 310 20x_6 9 2

a-walked for Freeland in the 7th. b-homered for Vierling in the 7th. c-grounded out for Fernández in the 9th.

E_Gregorius (16), Wheeler (2). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McMahon 2 (27), Herrera (21), McCutchen (18). HR_Story (21), off Wheeler; Segura (12), off Freeland; Miller (18), off Kinley; Harper (31), off Kinley. RBIs_Story (68), Gregorius (44), Herrera 2 (46), Segura (50), Miller (44), Harper (71). SB_Herrera (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Nuñez, Story, Blackmon 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 5 (Wheeler 2, Gregorius, Segura 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rodgers. LIDP_Nuñez. GIDP_Rodgers, Welker.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (Wheeler, Segura, Vierling; Segura, Gregorius, Segura; Torreyes, Segura, Miller).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland, L, 5-8 6 5 4 4 4 3 86 4.76 Kinley 1 2 2 2 0 2 28 5.04 Fernández 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 14.73

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 13-9 6 2-3 4 1 1 2 8 101 2.86 Alvarado, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.80 Neris 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 3.21 Bradley 1 1 0 0 1 0 24 3.74

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-0. IBB_off Freeland (Realmuto). HBP_Wheeler (Hilliard). WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:17. A_23,232 (42,792).

