Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|7
|1
|3
|9
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Story ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Hilliard lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fernández p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Welker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Nuñez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Freeland p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|a-Ruiz ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|6
|
|Vierling 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.345
|b-Miller ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.231
|Segura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Harper rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|McCutchen lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.221
|Torreyes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moniak lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Colorado
|000
|001
|000_1
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|310
|20x_6
|9
|2
a-walked for Freeland in the 7th. b-homered for Vierling in the 7th. c-grounded out for Fernández in the 9th.
E_Gregorius (16), Wheeler (2). LOB_Colorado 8, Philadelphia 8. 2B_McMahon 2 (27), Herrera (21), McCutchen (18). HR_Story (21), off Wheeler; Segura (12), off Freeland; Miller (18), off Kinley; Harper (31), off Kinley. RBIs_Story (68), Gregorius (44), Herrera 2 (46), Segura (50), Miller (44), Harper (71). SB_Herrera (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Nuñez, Story, Blackmon 2, Ruiz); Philadelphia 5 (Wheeler 2, Gregorius, Segura 2). RISP_Colorado 0 for 9; Philadelphia 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rodgers. LIDP_Nuñez. GIDP_Rodgers, Welker.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (Wheeler, Segura, Vierling; Segura, Gregorius, Segura; Torreyes, Segura, Miller).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland, L, 5-8
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|86
|4.76
|Kinley
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|5.04
|Fernández
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|14.73
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 13-9
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|101
|2.86
|Alvarado, H, 14
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.80
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.21
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|3.74
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 3-0. IBB_off Freeland (Realmuto). HBP_Wheeler (Hilliard). WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, John Libka; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:17. A_23,232 (42,792).
