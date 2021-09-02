Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 9 6 Totals 38 6 11 6 Herrera cf 5 1 3 1 Thomas cf 5 2 2 1 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0 B.Harper rf 5 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 3 4 Realmuto 1b 4 2 1 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1 McCutchen lf 5 1 2 4 Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0 Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 Ruiz c 5 0 0 0 Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Marchan c 3 1 1 0 Espino p 2 1 1 0 Nola p 2 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Maton ph 1 0 0 1 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Kennedy p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 003 040 — 7 Washington 003 030 000 — 6

E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), Soto (23). SB_Soto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola 4 6 6 6 2 5 Falter 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 De Los Santos 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 2 Coonrod W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bradley H,11 1 1 0 0 1 1 Kennedy S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0

Washington Espino 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5 Thompson 0 1 1 1 2 0 Clay H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Baldonado H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Murphy H,1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1 Machado L,1-1 BS,0-2 2-3 0 1 0 1 0 Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).

