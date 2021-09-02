On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 5:12 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 9 6 Totals 38 6 11 6
Herrera cf 5 1 3 1 Thomas cf 5 2 2 1
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 2 1 0
B.Harper rf 5 1 1 0 Soto rf 4 1 3 4
Realmuto 1b 4 2 1 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 1
McCutchen lf 5 1 2 4 Hernandez lf 5 0 0 0
Torreyes 3b 2 0 0 0 Ruiz c 5 0 0 0
Miller ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 1 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Marchan c 3 1 1 0 Espino p 2 1 1 0
Nola p 2 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Hammer p 0 0 0 0 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0
Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Maton ph 1 0 0 1 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 0
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0
Kennedy p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 003 040 7
Washington 003 030 000 6

E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), Soto (23). SB_Soto (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola 4 6 6 6 2 5
Falter 2-3 2 0 0 0 1
De Los Santos 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hammer 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coonrod W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Bradley H,11 1 1 0 0 1 1
Kennedy S,6-7 1 1 0 0 0 0
Washington
Espino 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 5
Thompson 0 1 1 1 2 0
Clay H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Baldonado H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Murphy H,1 1-3 3 3 2 0 1
Machado L,1-1 BS,0-2 2-3 0 1 0 1 0
Voth 1 0 0 0 0 2

Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

Comments







