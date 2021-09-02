Philadelphia 7, Washington 6

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|11
|6
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|B.Harper rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Realmuto 1b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|
|Hernandez lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Espino p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nola p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hammer p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maton ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kennedy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|040
|—
|7
|Washington
|003
|030
|000
|—
|6
E_García (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, Washington 9. 2B_McCutchen (16), Realmuto (21), Bell (18). HR_Thomas (1), Soto (23). SB_Soto (8).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola
|4
|
|6
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Falter
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hammer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coonrod W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bradley H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kennedy S,6-7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Thompson
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Clay H,12
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baldonado H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Murphy H,1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Machado L,1-1 BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Voth
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Nola pitched to 3 batters in the 5th, Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, John Bacon; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:52. A_12,280 (41,339).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments